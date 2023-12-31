Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher 'Shocked to the Core' Over Danny Masterson Backlash: 'Hoping It Doesn’t Jeopardize Their Careers'

Once the contents of the letters went public, the pair immediately faced waves of criticism from those who thought they were ignoring the pain Masterson's victims had suffered.

Kutcher and Kunis both stepped down from their roles at their anti-child sexual abuse organization, Thorn, which the father-of-two founded back in 2009. They also released a public apology — which many former fans found to be severely lacking.

"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," the Ted actress claimed in the apology video. "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling. They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."