Danny Masterson Denied Bail Amid Rape Conviction Appeal as Judge Believes He Has 'Every Incentive to Flee' With 'No Wife to Go Home To'

danny masterson denied bail rape judge flee divorce
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Danny Masterson's request to leave prison amid his recent appeal was given a hard no by the judge involved in his case.

On Wednesday, January 24, the disgraced That '70s Show star was denied bail by Los Angeles Superor Court Charlaine Olmedo, who reminded the convicted rapist he'll likely spend the "rest of his life" behind bars.

danny masterson denied bail rape judge flee divorce
Source: CDCR

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after convicted of two counts of rape.

"If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life," the judge explained in court documents obtained by a news publication.

Judge Olmedo cited Masterson's ongoing divorce battle from his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, as a reason behind her decision to keep the 47-year-old in a cell regardless of any challenge to his conviction.

danny masterson denied bail rape judge flee divorce
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce from the actor less than two weeks after his conviction.

"In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful," the judge concluded in her most recent court order.

Phillips, 43, shockingly filed for divorce from Masterson in September 2023 — just 12 days after Judge Olmedo declared The Ranch actor guilty of two counts of rape he committed inside of his Los Angeles home in 2003.

The mom-of-one was granted legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, one month after filing.

Many were surprised by Phillips' petition to end their marriage, as she had stood by her now-estranged husband's side throughout the entirety of his intense trial.

danny masterson denied bail rape judge flee divorce
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips stood by Danny Masterson's side throughout his trial.

Shortly after his conviction, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in California state prison.

Upon giving Masterson his official sentencing, Judge Olmedo declared: "I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you."

"But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences," she explained.

There were three total women involved in Masterson's rape case, though the jury couldn't reach a verdict for the third count of rape made by his former long-term girlfriend.

danny masterson denied bail rape judge flee divorce
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson was denied bail amid his rape conviction appeal.

All three women were members of the Church of Scientology — a controversial religion Masterson was banned from upon his guilty conviction.

A report recently revealed Phillips parted ways with the church following her estranged husband's life sentence.

Source: OK!

Deadline obtained Judge Olmedo's court order denying Masterson bail.

