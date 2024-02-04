Bijou Phillips 'Wants to Move Forward With Her Daughter' After Danny Masterson Drama
Bijou Phillips wants to put the tragedies of the past behind her after her soon-to-be ex-husband, Danny Masterson, was convicted of two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars.
The actress filed for divorce in September 2023 and quietly left the Church of Scientology after the That '70s Show actor was dubbed a "suppressive person" by the controversial religious organization.
"She’s not looking to antagonize anyone within the church, she’s just putting herself first," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "For so many years, she’s been in Danny’s shadow, dutifully following him and pledging her unwavering loyalty to Scientology."
"To be clear, Bijou is not attacking the church and she’s not trying to excuse any of this terrible behavior," the insider noted. "She just wants to move forward with her daughter [Fianna] in a brand-new life."
As for Masterson, the insider revealed he's "hoping he’ll be reprieved or at least supported by his old Scientology bosses," at some point in the future.
"It’s in both his and their interests to stick together for the trial," they explained.
This comes shortly after OK! reported Phillips made the decision to leave the religion so that she could still foster a relationship between her daughter and Masterson.
"It's never an easy decision to leave Scientology because you face being ripped apart from your family and friends who are still members," the source said at the time. "In Bijou's case, she had nothing to lose and wasn't about to cut ties with Danny, per Scientology's disconnection rules. Bijou would never do that to her daughter, plus her sisters, her close friends, none of them are Scientologists."
While it's been confirmed Phillips left the church, it is unclear if Masterson's siblings and mother have chosen to abandon the religion or end their relationships with The Ranch star.
"I can't imagine them cutting ties with Danny," the source shared. "It's a toxic mess. The whole thing."
"Scientology's biggest threat now is Danny and whether or not he will blow the lid on the church and its secrets, meaning what they told him to do, how to handle the rape allegations," the source noted. "It's far from over, especially with the civil suits coming up."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Phillips' hopes for the future.