Bijou Phillips Spotted Shopping at Outdoor Market 2 Months After Undergoing Life-Saving Kidney Transplant: Photos
Sept. 14 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
Bijou Phillips is enjoying the simple things in life following a major health scare.
The 46-year-old was spotted browsing an outdoor market in Studio City, Calif., on Sunday, September 13, just over two months after undergoing her second kidney transplant.
Phillips looked relaxed during the sunny outing, which comes after she spent months searching for a living donor and undergoing dialysis when her previous transplanted kidney failed.
Bijou Phillips Steps Out in Studio City
Phillips kept things casual while making her way through the market, wearing a fitted white T-shirt tucked into distressed denim shorts.
The Almost Famous alum completed her laidback look with sandals and an oversized straw sun hat, carrying a canvas tote over one shoulder as she walked between vendors.
Phillips appeared to be enjoying the low-key outing while looking at her phone and browsing the market on the sunny afternoon.
Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits After Health Scare
The outing marks another encouraging public appearance for Phillips following her recent surgery.
In July, she was photographed out for lunch in Malibu, Calif., just two weeks after receiving her new kidney. At the time, Phillips was joined by boyfriend Jamie Mazur and similarly opted for a casual summer ensemble and wide-brimmed hat.
Her latest appearance comes more than two months into her recovery, after Phillips revealed immediately following the procedure that she was already feeling significantly better than she had after her previous transplant.
- Bijou Phillips Breaks Cover After Second Life-Saving Kidney Transplant as She Emerges in Malibu With Boyfriend Jamie Mazur
- Bijou Phillips Is 'Beyond Grateful' for Life-Saving Donor Match as She Recovers From Second Kidney Transplant
- Inside Bijou Phillips' Health Woes: Everything to Know as the Actress Searches for a Kidney Donor
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Bijou Phillips Desperately Searched for a Kidney Donor
Phillips' road to recovery began with a frightening update in February when she revealed she was hospitalized and back on dialysis.
The model and singer was born with underdeveloped kidneys and received her first transplant from a close friend in 2017. However, she later developed complications involving the BK virus, which ultimately contributed to rejection of the transplanted kidney.
"Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends," Phillips pleaded at the time, adding, "Time is of the essence."
The star shares daughter Fianna with ex-husband Danny Masterson.
Bijou Phillips Finally Found Her 'Perfect Match'
In July, Phillips announced the news she'd been waiting for: she had successfully received a second kidney transplant.
Her brother, Aron Wilson, participated in a kidney exchange by donating his kidney to another recipient. That donation helped Phillips obtain a voucher, and the program eventually connected her with what she called a "perfect match."
"I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed into help me," Phillips wrote from the hospital after surgery.
Just five days after the procedure, she said she already felt as good as she had four months after her previous surgery and praised her UCLA medical team for giving her a new lease on life.