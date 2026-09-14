Bijou Phillips Spotted Shopping at Outdoor Market 2 Months After Undergoing Life-Saving Kidney Transplant: Photos

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Bijou Phillips is enjoying the simple things in life following a major health scare. The 46-year-old was spotted browsing an outdoor market in Studio City, Calif., on Sunday, September 13, just over two months after undergoing her second kidney transplant. Phillips looked relaxed during the sunny outing, which comes after she spent months searching for a living donor and undergoing dialysis when her previous transplanted kidney failed.

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Bijou Phillips Steps Out in Studio City

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips kept things casual in denim shorts, a white T-shirt and an oversized straw hat while browsing the outdoor market.

Phillips kept things casual while making her way through the market, wearing a fitted white T-shirt tucked into distressed denim shorts. The Almost Famous alum completed her laidback look with sandals and an oversized straw sun hat, carrying a canvas tote over one shoulder as she walked between vendors. Phillips appeared to be enjoying the low-key outing while looking at her phone and browsing the market on the sunny afternoon.

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Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits After Health Scare

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips appeared in good spirits during the sunny outing as she continues recovering from her July kidney transplant.

The outing marks another encouraging public appearance for Phillips following her recent surgery. In July, she was photographed out for lunch in Malibu, Calif., just two weeks after receiving her new kidney. At the time, Phillips was joined by boyfriend Jamie Mazur and similarly opted for a casual summer ensemble and wide-brimmed hat. Her latest appearance comes more than two months into her recovery, after Phillips revealed immediately following the procedure that she was already feeling significantly better than she had after her previous transplant.

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Bijou Phillips Desperately Searched for a Kidney Donor

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips' outing comes months after she made an urgent public plea for help finding a living kidney donor.

Phillips' road to recovery began with a frightening update in February when she revealed she was hospitalized and back on dialysis. The model and singer was born with underdeveloped kidneys and received her first transplant from a close friend in 2017. However, she later developed complications involving the BK virus, which ultimately contributed to rejection of the transplanted kidney. "Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends," Phillips pleaded at the time, adding, "Time is of the essence." The star shares daughter Fianna with ex-husband Danny Masterson.

Bijou Phillips Finally Found Her 'Perfect Match'

Source: @BIJOUPHILLIPS/INSTAGRAM Bijou Phillips shared an update from the hospital after finally receiving her second kidney transplant, telling fans she was 'beyond grateful' for the support.