Who Is Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips? 9 Things to Know Amid Her Health Woes

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Bijou Phillips Is the Daughter of Rocker John Phillips

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips' parents are both musicians.

Danny Masterson's ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, was raised by high-profile parents. Born in Greenwich, Conn., on April 1, 1980, the 45-year-old singer-actress is the daughter of rock icon John Phillips and his third wife, model-singer Geneviève Waïte. Her father was the leader of The Mamas & the Papas before launching a solo career in the 1970s, while her mother also worked as an actress. Following their 1985 divorce, John married his fourth wife, Farnaz Arasteh, and remained with her until his death on March 18, 2001. Meanwhile, Geneviève "passed away in her sleep" in 2019.

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Bijou Phillips Was Born With Underdeveloped Kidneys

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips is seeking a second kidney donor.

In a post amid her health battles, Bijou confirmed she was "born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on dialysis." She had been on the transplant list since 2012 before undergoing her first kidney transplant five years later. However, the procedure reportedly caused several complications, including the BK virus "which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection." In a February Instagram post, the Almost Famous actress announced she had been hospitalized at CORE Kidney at UCLA Health and was receiving dialysis while waiting for a living donor. "Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends," she wrote. The Choke star said in the caption, "please read and share. and if you are interested in becoming a living donor, please go to the link in my bio and fill out a brief form. I am so grateful for your support. ❤️." Weeks later, she revealed in an interview she "could be gone in a few days" as she struggles to secure a second kidney donor. "I'm sort of hanging on by a thread," she said, adding, "I've been immunosuppressed for so long… I could make it on dialysis for a couple years, or I could get an infection in my line tomorrow and be gone in a few days. I'm really hopeful, [but] it's an extremely urgent situation."

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Bijou Phillips Began Her Career as a Model

Source: MEGA She began modeling as a teenager.

Bijou joined the industry at an early age, appearing on the cover of Interview Magazine when she was a teen. "I was like 13," she told Howard Stern in a 2000 interview. "And my dad was like, 'You can go to New York and model or you can stay in boarding school.'" She later landed modeling work with major brands and campaigns, including Vogue Italia and Calvin Klein.

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Bijou Phillips Is a Singer and Actress

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips has not acted in more than a decade.

At 17, Bijou began pursuing a career in music after securing a record deal with Almo Sounds. Her debut album, I'd Rather Eat Glass, arrived in May 1999 and remains her sole full-length release. As an actress, she has appeared in several movies and TV shows since her acting debut in the 1999 independent film Sugar Town. Her last acting credit was on the Fox sitcom Raising Hope in 2013, per her IMDb page.

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Bijou Phillips Married Danny Masterson in 2011

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson were married from 2011 to 2023.

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After eight years of dating, Bijou tied the knot with Danny at a private castle in Ireland in October 2011. Reports said the That '70s Show alum popped the question in March 2009.

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Bijou Phillips Shares One Child With Danny Masterson

Source: @bijouphillips/Instagram She became a mom in 2014.

Bijou and Danny welcomed their first and only child together, Fianna Francis, on February 14, 2014. "Hello friends. Beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Fianna Francis Masterson! Mom and baby are doing amazing. You can all refer to me as dj dadpants from now on," Danny said in an Instagram post at the time. Danny gave Bijou full legal and physical custody of their child in October 2023, though he requested visitation rights.

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Bijou Phillips Supported Danny Masterson During His Rape Trial

Source: MEGA Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

In June 2020, Danny was arrested and charged with three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was released on a $3.3 million bail. "Bijou has been a total rock," a source said before Danny's criminal trial began. "She fully supports him and says they'll get through this nightmare together and come out stronger." Danny was convicted on two counts of forcible rape in May 2023, with a third count declared a mistrial. A few months later, on September 7, 2023, Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced Danny to 30 years to life in prison. "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here," the judge said. "Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here." Throughout the proceedings, Bijou stayed by her then-husband side to support him. She was also in the courtroom during the sentencing.

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Bijou Phillips Filed for Divorce From Danny Masterson in 2023

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips has since moved on with boyfriend Jamie Mazur.

On September 18, 2023, Bijou filed for divorce from Danny in a Santa Barbara, Calif., court, citing "irreconcilable differences." She requested spousal support and asked to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to her estranged husband. Bijou also sought full legal and physical custody of their daughter and that their assets be divided as separate property. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," Phillips' lawyer Peter A. Lauzon wrote in a statement to People. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family's privacy in these difficult times." The following month, she petitioned to legally change their daughter's name to Fianna Francis Phillips, replacing Danny's last name with her own.

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Bijou Phillips Is Currently Dating Jamie Mazur

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips' boyfriend supports her amid her health journey.