Bijou Phillips Vacations in Europe With BFF Nicky Hilton as Estranged Husband Danny Masterson Serves Life Sentence in Prison: Photos
The single life looks good on Bijou Phillips!
The 44-year-old recently enjoyed a girls trip with her best friend Nicky Hilton Rothschild — one of the duo's many fun outings together since Phillips filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Danny Masterson, in September 2023, the same month he started his 30-year to life prison sentence for raping two women in the early 2000s.
On Monday, May 20, Rothschild took to Instagram with a few photos from her and Phillips' exciting trip to London and France for the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
"Girls trip 🇬🇧," the American socialite captioned a series of snaps from the group's vacation in England's capital.
Also joined by their friend Rebecca Vallance-Gasan for their adventure across the pond, Phillips and Rothschild posed in front of a timeless red phone booth, sipped coffee on a balcony in robes, dined at an aesthetic restaurant and so much more.
The trio later headed to France, where Phillips made a stunning appearance at a Miu Miu event in Cannes wearing a pink and white striped dress with dainty tied spaghetti straps and matching white sneakers.
At one point, Rothschild uploaded a photo of Phillips to her Instagram Story, showcasing the Almost Famous actress' beaming smile as she posed in an adorable black dress.
The girl gang's recent trip to Europe comes roughly one month after Phillips and Rothschild spent a weekend together in Texas with their friends, including fashion designer Stacey Bendet and skincare guru Tina Chen Craig.
"Living our best Texan life: 48 hours girl trip 🤠🌵," Rothschild captioned a post highlighting their southern stay in Dallas, where they attended the Children's Cancer Fund 34th Annual a Knight to Remember Gala at the Hilton Anatole.
Phillips has seemed to make the best of a difficult situation in the months after Masterson was sent away to prison.
Now a single mom to the exes' 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, the Havoc actress made the decision to file for divorce from the That '70s Show star just days after he received his lengthy prison sentence.
Phillips submitting a petition to legally end the former couple's 12-year marriage came as quite the surprise since the model stood by Masterson's side throughout the entirety of his intense trial.
The Bully star mostly kept to herself in the initial days following the trial's conclusion, however, Phillips broke her silence back in February during an appearance at a Grammys 2024 viewing party.
At the Janie's Fund charity event, Phillips confirmed she was "doing good" when asked about her well-being by a reporter, as she gushed over how she and her daughter are a "great little team."