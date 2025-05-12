Bikini-Clad Jennifer Lopez Twirls Around on the Beach as She Completes Filming 'Office Romance': Watch
Jennifer Lopez is living her best life this Mother’s Day!
The superstar gave fans a glimpse into her celebration with a beachside Instagram video, in which she showed off her famous figure.
“That FREE feeling… it’s a wrap ✨ #OfficeRomance,” she captioned the post, hinting at the wrap of her upcoming Netflix rom-com.
In the sun-soaked clip, the “On the Floor” singer twirled around barefoot in the sand wearing a micro bikini top and a flowing baby pink maxi skirt.
She then flashed her toned abs as she spun and struck playful poses, even turning her back to the camera to show off her strong frame.
Fans loved every second of it, flooding the comments section with love and support.
“Happy, carefree, peaceful and joyful. I missed seeing you like this so much 🥹🫶,” one follower gushed.
“Congratulations! I’m so excited for this film!” someone else added.
Another fan chimed in, adding, “Happy and free the way we love to see you be. ❤️.”
“That’s my girl keep twirling through life! She’s FREE! ✨ Congrats on wrapping #OfficeRomance can’t wait to see it 💕,” one user cheered.
In another sweet post, Lopez showed off two stunning bouquets of flowers she received — presumably from her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Each arrangement included a handwritten “Happy Mother’s Day” note.
“A most beautiful Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there 🌸 Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy and happiness 🌻,” the superstar wrote in her caption, alongside a photo of herself wearing a pink gingham sundress while enjoying the day in the Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile, Lopez's new flick marks a fun return to romantic comedies for the actress, who hasn’t been in one since 2022's Marry Me.
Office Romance is penned by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly and directed by Ol Parker, best known for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The cast also includes Glow star Betty Gilpin.
While the full plot’s still under wraps, the story follows Jackie (played by Lopez), the no-nonsense CEO of Air Cruz. She runs her company with a strict no-office-dating rule — until things get complicated when a hot new lawyer (played by Goldstein) joins the team and tests that policy.
Back in March, Lopez shared behind-the-scenes photos from the script reading session, where she looked thrilled to be working with the cast.
“This is gonna be a fun one ✨,” she teased in the caption.
The film also reunited her with a very special costar — Edward James Olmos. He played her father in the 1997 biopic Selena, and he’s once again stepping into that role in Office Romance.
“From Selena to now, this journey has come full circle…SWIPE to see the big news. We’re thrilled to welcome the incredible Edward James Olmos to Office Romance!” Lopez shared in an announcement, alongside a sweet side-by-side shot of them.
Goldstein still can’t believe he landed the part, calling the experience surreal.
“Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked,” he said in an interview. “Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”