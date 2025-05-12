Bikini-Clad Jennifer Lopez Twirls Around on the Beach as She Completes Filming 'Office Romance': Watch

Jennifer Lopez twirled in a bikini on the beach for Mother’s Day while spending time with her kids.

The superstar gave fans a glimpse into her celebration with a beachside Instagram video , in which she showed off her famous figure .

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life this Mother’s Day !

“That FREE feeling… it’s a wrap ✨ #OfficeRomance,” she captioned the post, hinting at the wrap of her upcoming Netflix rom-com.

She then flashed her toned abs as she spun and struck playful poses, even turning her back to the camera to show off her strong frame.

In the sun-soaked clip, the “On the Floor” singer twirled around barefoot in the sand wearing a micro bikini top and a flowing baby pink maxi skirt.

Jennifer Lopez looked like she had a blast on the beach!

Fans loved every second of it, flooding the comments section with love and support.

“Happy, carefree, peaceful and joyful. I missed seeing you like this so much 🥹🫶,” one follower gushed.

“Congratulations! I’m so excited for this film!” someone else added.

Another fan chimed in, adding, “Happy and free the way we love to see you be. ❤️.”

“That’s my girl keep twirling through life! She’s FREE! ✨ Congrats on wrapping #OfficeRomance can’t wait to see it 💕,” one user cheered.