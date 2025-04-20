Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shows Off Her Toned Butt in Tight Pink Catsuit at F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia
Jennifer Lopez is serving body!
The 55-year-old multi-talented star made an appearance at the final practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, April 19.
As she posed with drivers and their crews, Lopez wore a pink latex catsuit. Her skintight fit mimicked that of an F1 racer, as it zipped in the front from her waistline to her neck.
In an Instagram post from the day of the event, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer looked confident as she posed inside a mechanical garage. She even turned around in one photo to make sure her iconically toned butt was put on full display.
Fans of the Hustlers actress complimented her for looking like the perfect Barbie doll, calling her “absolutely amazing.”
Later that same evening, Lopez headlined a mind-blowing performance with Usher and Major Lazer. She shared a clip of the performance via Instagram, captioning the post: “Thank you F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah for an unforgettable night… It was so good to be there with everyone… Can’t wait to see you all this summer!”
The Hollywood star’s Saudi Arabia trip isn’t the only reason she remains booked and busy. Lopez is slated to star in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance, which features actors Brett Goldstein and Edward James Olmos. She starred in Selena with the latter and reportedly wrote on social media how excited she was to come back together with her former costar. “From Selena to now, this journey has come full circle,” she penned.
The Second Act actress will also be starring in the adaptation of Liv Constantine’s 2017 novel The Last Mrs. Parrish. The pathological thriller follows a meticulous con artist who targets wealthy couples.
Lopez’s most recent role in Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released in October, which features the actress as Aurora, a fantasy woman conjured up by Luis Molina, a gay hairdresser imprisoned in Argentina circa 1981 along with Valentin Arregui Paz, a Marxist.
The star’s packed schedule comes a few months after she and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce. The Gone Girl actor commented on how “spectacular” he thinks his ex-wife is, telling Entertainment Tonight at the April 17 premiere of The Accountant 2 that she is a “tremendous person.”
Affleck added, “I don’t read the stuff online much and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate this idea of... they want to find something negative to talk about.”