Bikini-Clad Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves and Assets in Steamy 'Selfie' Photo Dump

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat on Instagram after dropping a steamy bikini selfie. In one standout shot, Kardashian lounged poolside in a tiny leopard-print bikini, giving a close-up view of her signature curves as she soaked up the sun. With oversized sunglasses and a relaxed pose on a lounge chair, the reality star looked calm, confident and completely camera-ready.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared a series of bikini selfies on Instagram.

The mom-of-four kept her caption simple, writing “Selfie szn,” and included even more family moments in the photo dump — featuring her kids and her grandmother, MJ.

Another highlight was a cozy selfie with Khloé Kardashian and Britney Spears from their November slumber party. The three women laid close together on a bed, all smiles as they snapped the cute photo.

As OK! previously reported, the trio — joined by Britney’s manager Cade Hudson — had a blast during their cozy night in. Kim previously shared snaps from the fun night on her Instagram Stories, showing the group bundled up in pajamas and making silly faces on a white duvet-covered bed. “Calabasas Nights,” she captioned the pics.

Britney, 44, wore yellow PJs, while Khloé, 41, sported a Christmas-themed pullover and pants. Kim kept it comfy in a black robe, and Cade sported a Mickey Mouse tee, hat and black sweatshirt.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian posted a cozy selfie with Khloé Kardashian and Britney Spears from their sleepover.

Kim and the “Circus” singer have crossed paths many times over the years and remained friendly since they were first photographed together at a 2012 Grammy event. Britney even praised Khloé’s hair in 2022, joking on social media, “She’s the reason I crimp my hair now !!! How f------ hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!”

Khloé replied sweetly, “She sure is!”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The reality star first posted pics from their slumber party in November.

Kim and Britney also reconnected publicly when the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears, which chronicled the pop star’s conservatorship battle, aired. After watching the film, she wrote, “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person.”

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian had some thoughts on the 2021 documentary about the pop star.

“I was shamed on a weekly basis that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after,” Kim continued, recalling the criticism she faced while pregnant with her daughter North West. She explained that she channeled those “frustrating, embarrassing feelings” into strength and motivation.