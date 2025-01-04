Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bikini Body on Tropical Vacation After Spending Christmas With Her and Kanye West's 4 Kids: Photos

On Friday, January 3, The Kardashians star, 44, showed off her fit figure in an animal-printed bikini while on a tropical vacation.

Kim Kardashian is turning up the heat after a family-friendly Christmas !

Kim Kardashian did not reveal where she took the stunning beach photos and videos.

After spending a wholesome holiday season with her kids, the brunette beauty stripped down as she posed alongside the ocean. In one video, Kardashian put her wet body on display as she walked through the sand before giving the camera a duck face and peace sign.

Another clip featured the celeb looking down as she exited the blue water.