Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bikini Body on Tropical Vacation After Spending Christmas With Her and Kanye West's 4 Kids: Photos

Photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West.

By:

Jan. 4 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is turning up the heat after a family-friendly Christmas!

On Friday, January 3, The Kardashians star, 44, showed off her fit figure in an animal-printed bikini while on a tropical vacation.

kim kardashian bikini body vacation christmas kanye west kids photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian did not reveal where she took the stunning beach photos and videos.

After spending a wholesome holiday season with her kids, the brunette beauty stripped down as she posed alongside the ocean. In one video, Kardashian put her wet body on display as she walked through the sand before giving the camera a duck face and peace sign.

Another clip featured the celeb looking down as she exited the blue water.

Though Kardashian did not share where she was enjoying the coastline, she did spend the holiday season at home with her brood.

On December 29, 2024, mother-of-four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West — uploaded some highlights from their Christmas celebrations.

kim kardashian bikini body vacation christmas kanye west kids photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared a clip of herself walking along the shoreline after swimming in the ocean.

In the sweet images, Kardashian stunned in a tight red dress with a bob haircut while she smiled alongside her offspring and a white Christmas tree.

"Chicago is a beauty. Looks like her mom," one fan replied to the upload, while another said, "Northie has grown so much."

"Beautiful Family. No need for a caption in these pictures 🥰🎄🤍," a third added.

While the family seemed happier than ever, it was unclear if West was present for their holiday gathering.

kim kardashian bikini body vacation christmas kanye west kids photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed off her chest and toned tummy in one clip from her vacation.

According to a source, the SKIMS founder has not been thrilled with the rapper’s behavior since their 2021 divorce.

"He continues to be a thorn in her side," the insider claimed of the former flames. "She’s frustrated with him and his erratic behavior."

Now that West has found a new partner in wife Bianca Censori, another source claimed he has put his kids on the backburner.

"She's pretty much a single mom," the confidante alleged. "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything. Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."

kim kardashian bikini body vacation christmas kanye west kids photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was seen celebrating the holidays with her kids while her ex Kanye West was MIA.

After West was recently served with multiple lawsuits accusing him of alleged sexual assault, another insider said Kardashians and her "entire family" are reportedly "absolutely livid."

"[Kim] has tried her best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now," the source shared.

While West is MIA, Kardashian is doing everything to make her kids feel special, however, she admitted she sometimes has a hard time telling them no.

“I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way. They know when to con me and when to start with the tears, so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!’” she explained.

