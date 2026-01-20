Bikini-Clad Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Backside in Sultry 2016 Throwback Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian had a spicy take on the 2016 throwback trend. The reality star, 46, flaunted her lean physique in a cheeky black swimsuit adorned with silver discs. She was all smiles as she posed inside a swimming pool in the resurfaced photo, shared to her Instagram on Monday, January 19.

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly feuded with her siblings over the years.

Kardashian paired her sultry bathing suit with a stack of Cartier Love bracelets and large silver sunglasses as she sat on her heels inside the water. In one photo, the mom bared her backside as she lay on a swan floatie, donning a black bikini. She glanced off to the side while she lounged in the pool, shielding her eyes with a pair of black shades.

Kourtney Kardashian looked glamorous in a gold swimsuit.

Kardashian later showed off her assets in a cheetah-print two-piece. She photographed her body from the waist down, solely displaying her waist and butt. The Poosh founder completed her photo dump with several other throwback images, whether enjoying Disneyland with her daughter, filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, going for a joyride with sister Kendall Jenner or getting her hair done by Andrew Fitzsimons. “D--- Daniel,” Kardashian captioned her post, referencing a viral meme from 2016.

Kourtney Kardashian Taps Into 2016 Throwback Trend

Kourtney Kardashian exposed her butt on a pool floatie.

Five days prior, the wellness guru threw it back to one of her early magazine cover photoshoots with her siblings Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Kourtney published a photo of herself getting her lipstick done behind the scenes, followed by the final cover photo laughing alongside her sisters. “Found these on my BlackBerry: selfie life on set @glamourmag cover 2011,” she captioned her post with a kiss emoji. Khloé commented, “Love her.”

Does Kourtney Kardashian Have Drama With Her Sisters?

Kourtney Kardashian reminisced over her favorite 2016 moments.

Kourtney frequently has drama with her family members, particularly with the Good American co-founder, who disagreed with her behavior on the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. Khloé was offended when Kourtney claimed that wearing “corsets and heels” was “a waste of time.” “So you’re never going to wear dresses and heels again? … So are you shaming me for doing it?” she asked.

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in an animal-print bikini.