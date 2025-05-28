Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in Skimpy Red Bikini as She Enjoys the 'Long Weekend' With Her Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian is bringing the heat!
The Kardashians star turned up the temperature during a steamy “long weekend” trip with husband Travis Barker, which she documented via Instagram.
In one standout snap, the mom-of-four rocked a fiery red micro bikini that showed off her curves and left little to the imagination.
She topped off the sultry look with frameless oval-shaped sunnies with gold accents and a delicate silver cross necklace. The bikini strap was no basic detail either, as the rose-like fabric twist gave it a romantic touch.
The Lemme founder also treated fans to a glam selfie from inside a luxury Rolls-Royce. She was glowing in oversized, rhinestone-studded glasses while wearing a retro white T-shirt with red trim that read “TRAVIS” across the front.
With her hair in a messy half-up bun, the reality star kept her makeup light and glossy. Her layered cross necklaces and massive diamond engagement ring were front and center as she playfully tugged at her shirt collar.
“Long weekend 🫶,” she captioned the post.
Of course, her man made an appearance, too.
The musician looked effortlessly cool, stepping out of a bright orange vintage Chevy Blazer. The couple cruised through palm-lined streets and hit up Old Town La Quinta in California during their getaway.
Barker kept things casual in a black tee, checkered shorts, high black socks and sneakers — showing off his signature tattoos from head to toe. He then topped off his low-key look with a beanie.
Naturally, fans lit up the comments section.
“Cute bikini, cute specs, cute girl ❤️,” one follower gushed, while another chimed in, “Has to be one of the nicest Chevys there is 😍.”
“Why can I never accidentally run into you guys when you’re in Old Town?!” a third joked.
A fourth added, “Married life looks good on you.”
“Happy wife, happy life,” someone else wrote.
- Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Selfie Alongside Stepdaughter Alabama Barker as 19-Year-Old's Feud With Bhad Bhabie Heats Up
- Stripping Down To Celebrate! Kourtney Kardashian Posts Nearly Nude Snaps After Reportedly Getting Engaged To Travis Barker
- Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate Fourth Of July At The Happiest Place On Earth — See Their Disneyland Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But not everything in Kardashian’s family is going smoothly.
Behind the scenes, a source spilled that she is clashing with ex Scott Disick over how to raise their three kids — Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10.
The drama reportedly kicked off after Kourtney made some bold comments during her appearance on sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, “Khloe in Wonder Land.”
“Why do kids f------ go to school?” she asked, adding that going to school is “dated.”
According to a Daily Mail source, Scott is not on board with Kourtney’s views.
“Scott strongly disagrees with Kourtney’s parenting style and finds her comments irresponsible,” the source claimed. “Scott values hard work and sees school as essential and would never allow his kids to not attend.”
Interestingly, Kourtney was one of the few Kardashian sisters to go to college. She started at Southern Methodist University before finishing her degree at the University of Arizona — a school more famous for its parties than its academics.
Still, the matriarch’s views have clearly changed.
“Over his dead body” would Scott agree to homeschooling, the insider added.
On top of that, the source claimed Scott has concerns about the influence of Kourtney’s stepkids, especially Travis’ daughter Alabama, 19.
“Life at Kourtney and Travis’ house can be chaotic, and Scott is especially uneasy with the influence of Travis’ daughter, Alabama,” the insider said.
“He makes clear that while Travis may be Rocky’s dad, he will never be a father to his kids," they added, referring to Kourtney's child with the drummer.
Alabama is currently caught up in a feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie, who accused her of messing around with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.