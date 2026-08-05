or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoNEWS

Bikini-Clad Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Toned Abs During European Vacation After Spilling on Her Dating Life

Image of Kristin Cavallari recently opened up about her dating life.
Source: MEGA ; @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari recently opened up about her dating life.

Aug. 5 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari is in summer mode!

On Thursday, August 4, Cavallari took to her Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into her summer vacation with friends after getting candid about her love life.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kristin Cavallari flaunted her phenomenal figure in a black string bikini.
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari flaunted her phenomenal figure in a black string bikini.

In the first photo, she wore a black string bikini while on a boat with longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson,.

With her cleavage and toned stomach on full display, she accessorized the look with a gold necklace stack and bracelets, leaving her blonde hair down and slightly damp as she laughed for the photo with Anderson leaning over behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kristin Cavallari wore a blue bikini in another snap of her abs.
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari wore a blue bikini in another snap.

As the carousel continued, the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum was captured barefoot on a rock with the crystal-clear water behind her.

She wore a blue floral bikini top with a white crochet mini skirt, once again showing off her fit figure. She accessorized with a navy baseball cap while Anderson stood behind her again in a white button-down shirt and a blue hat.

Taking a break from the beach, Cavallari also walked through the historic villages and enjoyed the cuisine.

Captioning the post, "B------ love a summa," one image in particular captured her fans' attention.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Okay Spill the Tea'

Image of Kristin Cavallari was joined by multiple friends for the European vacation, with one even sparking romance rumors.
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari was joined by multiple friends for the European vacation, with one even sparking romance rumors.

The mom-of-three and Anderson were joined by Austin Rhodes and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll.

The photo in question had fans speculating whether or not Cavallari had sparked up a new romance with the Bravo star.

"Okay spill the tea — are you dating @krollthewarriorking & how does @caconover feel about this?!" one user wrote, referencing Kroll's Southern Charm costar Craig Conover, whom she previously hooked up with.

However, Cavallari was quick to shut the rumor down, clarifying on her Instagram Story that they are just friends.

The trip comes just weeks after the "Let's Be Honest" podcast host revealed she is still single and intentionally taking a break from dating.

'I Have to Be All In'

Image of Kristin Cavallari shared she has not 'been going on dates' after the few she has been on were 'disasters.'
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari shared she has not 'been going on dates' after the few she has been on were 'disasters.'

On the podcast, she confessed, "I have not been going on date."

"The two or three like little potential dates I could have had, or maybe I did have, whatever, they've been disasters," she added, recalling how one guy flew to Nashville, Tenn., to take her to dinner — however, she decided there wasn't enough of a connection to keep dating him.

"I honestly don't care if I never see this man ever again," she continued.

Cavallari went on to share that regardless of her dating setbacks, she just simply isn't interested in forcing a relationship for the sake of being in one.

"I have to be all in," she concluded. "I have to be all in to make you a priority."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.