Bikini-Clad Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Toned Abs During European Vacation After Spilling on Her Dating Life
Aug. 5 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Kristin Cavallari is in summer mode!
On Thursday, August 4, Cavallari took to her Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into her summer vacation with friends after getting candid about her love life.
In the first photo, she wore a black string bikini while on a boat with longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson,.
With her cleavage and toned stomach on full display, she accessorized the look with a gold necklace stack and bracelets, leaving her blonde hair down and slightly damp as she laughed for the photo with Anderson leaning over behind her.
As the carousel continued, the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum was captured barefoot on a rock with the crystal-clear water behind her.
She wore a blue floral bikini top with a white crochet mini skirt, once again showing off her fit figure. She accessorized with a navy baseball cap while Anderson stood behind her again in a white button-down shirt and a blue hat.
Taking a break from the beach, Cavallari also walked through the historic villages and enjoyed the cuisine.
Captioning the post, "B------ love a summa," one image in particular captured her fans' attention.
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'Okay Spill the Tea'
The mom-of-three and Anderson were joined by Austin Rhodes and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll.
The photo in question had fans speculating whether or not Cavallari had sparked up a new romance with the Bravo star.
"Okay spill the tea — are you dating @krollthewarriorking & how does @caconover feel about this?!" one user wrote, referencing Kroll's Southern Charm costar Craig Conover, whom she previously hooked up with.
However, Cavallari was quick to shut the rumor down, clarifying on her Instagram Story that they are just friends.
The trip comes just weeks after the "Let's Be Honest" podcast host revealed she is still single and intentionally taking a break from dating.
'I Have to Be All In'
On the podcast, she confessed, "I have not been going on date."
"The two or three like little potential dates I could have had, or maybe I did have, whatever, they've been disasters," she added, recalling how one guy flew to Nashville, Tenn., to take her to dinner — however, she decided there wasn't enough of a connection to keep dating him.
"I honestly don't care if I never see this man ever again," she continued.
Cavallari went on to share that regardless of her dating setbacks, she just simply isn't interested in forcing a relationship for the sake of being in one.
"I have to be all in," she concluded. "I have to be all in to make you a priority."