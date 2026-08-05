Bikini-Clad Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Toned Abs During European Vacation After Spilling on Her Dating Life

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Kristin Cavallari is in summer mode! On Thursday, August 4, Cavallari took to her Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into her summer vacation with friends after getting candid about her love life.

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Source: @kristincavallari/instagram Kristin Cavallari flaunted her phenomenal figure in a black string bikini.

In the first photo, she wore a black string bikini while on a boat with longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson,. With her cleavage and toned stomach on full display, she accessorized the look with a gold necklace stack and bracelets, leaving her blonde hair down and slightly damp as she laughed for the photo with Anderson leaning over behind her.

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Source: @kristincavallari/instagram Kristin Cavallari wore a blue bikini in another snap.

As the carousel continued, the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum was captured barefoot on a rock with the crystal-clear water behind her. She wore a blue floral bikini top with a white crochet mini skirt, once again showing off her fit figure. She accessorized with a navy baseball cap while Anderson stood behind her again in a white button-down shirt and a blue hat. Taking a break from the beach, Cavallari also walked through the historic villages and enjoyed the cuisine. Captioning the post, "B------ love a summa," one image in particular captured her fans' attention.

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'Okay Spill the Tea'

Source: @kristincavallari/instagram Kristin Cavallari was joined by multiple friends for the European vacation, with one even sparking romance rumors.

The mom-of-three and Anderson were joined by Austin Rhodes and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll. The photo in question had fans speculating whether or not Cavallari had sparked up a new romance with the Bravo star. "Okay spill the tea — are you dating @krollthewarriorking & how does @caconover feel about this?!" one user wrote, referencing Kroll's Southern Charm costar Craig Conover, whom she previously hooked up with. However, Cavallari was quick to shut the rumor down, clarifying on her Instagram Story that they are just friends. The trip comes just weeks after the "Let's Be Honest" podcast host revealed she is still single and intentionally taking a break from dating.

'I Have to Be All In'

Source: @kristincavallari/instagram Kristin Cavallari shared she has not 'been going on dates' after the few she has been on were 'disasters.'