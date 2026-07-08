Kristin Cavallari Was 'Really Pissed' After Being Forced to Give Half Her Company's Value to Jay Cutler in Messy Divorce: 'I Didn't Get Anything'

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Kristin Cavallari recalled being "really p-----" that she had to give away half of her company's value to her ex-husband in their divorce. Cavallari opened up about her split from Jay Cutler on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of the "Aspire" podcast. "I didn’t get anything, which I’m so happy about now. But I don’t get any money from my ex-husband,” she said. “I had to give him half the value of Uncommon James in cash and properties and everything else."

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Source: MEGA When Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler split in 2020, she gave half of her business' value to her ex.

Despite being livid that he was entitled to her hard work, Cavallari claimed it was the success of her company that gave her the confidence to end her nine-year marriage to Cutler. "I will tell you that what ultimately gave me the confidence to leave my marriage was the success of Uncommon James," she added, speaking of the lifestyle and jewelry brand she founded in 2017. "Which is interesting because if I didn’t have Uncommon James, I could have taken half of his money, right?" Cavallari continued.

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'Now, I'm So Thankful'

Source: @EmmaGrede/youtube Kristin Cavallari said she is 'thankful' for the result of her messy divorce.

More than five years after their split, Cavallari said she is grateful for the way their messy settlement played out. "Now, I’m so thankful, because I think — for me — I’ve needed these things in my life to keep going,” she explained. “I have found that that is an instance where I was like, ‘I’m going to fight harder.’ Those little moments push me, and I actually come out the other side stronger." Cavallari married the former football star in 2013. The former couple share two sons, Camden, 13, and Jaxon, 12, and one daughter, Saylor, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2022, with Cavallari citing "irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct" in the 2020 filing.

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Why Did Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Split?

Source: @jaycutler/Instagram; MEGA Kristin Cavallari cited 'irreconcilable differences' when filing for divorce from Jay Cutler.

In October 2024, Cavallari explained the cause of the split during an emotional episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest." "My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one who walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned," she expressed. "And I really tried f------ everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there." "And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage," she added. "I mean, it was."

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari shut down rumors Jay Cutler bankrolled her business.