Lauren Sánchez Shares Shirtless Photo of Fiancé Jeff Bezos While on Lavish Vacation
Lauren Sánchez might be on vacation, but she's still finding time for social media.
On Monday, the 53-year-old Emmy-winning journalist proudly posted a shirtless photo of her fiancé, billionaire Jeff Bezos, as he climbed out of the ocean and onto a boat wearing naught but swim trunks.
"Is it just me, or is it hot outside?" Sánchez asked her followers, adding a heart emoji bookended by two sun emojis.
Among those followers: Mark Zuckerberg, who called Bezos "The OG,"; former Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, who wrote, "Baller and a beast. You guys are CRUSHING life"; celebrity chef Penny Davidi, who gushed, "Love it. You're keeping him young and fit"; and Kris Jenner, who summarized her feelings by offering up a flurry of fire emojis.
Sánchez and Bezos first announced their relationship in January 2019, but the couple has particularly been the talk of the town since May of this year, when word broke that they were officially engaged.
That said, her unabashed appreciation of Bezos has been on display for quite some time.
“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” said Sánchez in a January 25 interview.
“We love to be together and we love to work together," she continued. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."
Sánchez addressed Bezos directly in a January 12 Instagram post to commemorate his birthday. Calling him "the man of my dreams," she declared that Bezos "lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart."
"You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," continued Sánchez. "Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon."
Regarding the couple's engagement, friends reportedly knew that it was coming and were ecstatic about it.
"Everyone is thrilled and so excited for them," said an insider. "They see how madly in love they are. They knew this day would come, but Jeff kept it a complete surprise. It was so romantic."