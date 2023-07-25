Lauren Sánchez Shares Shirtless Photo of Fiancé Jeff Bezos While on Lavish Vacation

Sánchez and Bezos first announced their relationship in January 2019, but the couple has particularly been the talk of the town since May of this year, when word broke that they were officially engaged.

That said, her unabashed appreciation of Bezos has been on display for quite some time.

“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” said Sánchez in a January 25 interview.

“We love to be together and we love to work together," she continued. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."