Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves While Celebrating 26th Birthday at the Beach: Photos

The photos pictured the mom-of-two in a black and nude two-piece in addition to a few layered necklaces. Some of the snaps focused on the gorgeous scenery, while others showed her sitting in the sand — though she didn't reveal her exact locale.

It's unclear who the Kylie Cosmetics founder was with, but it's believed she and Timothée Chalamet, 27, are still going strong after her ex and baby daddy Travis Scott, 32, appeared to diss the Oscar nominee in one of his new songs.

While fans sent their well wishes via the Instagram comments section, the makeup mogul's family posted tributes on their Instagram pages.