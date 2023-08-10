Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves While Celebrating 26th Birthday at the Beach: Photos
Kylie Jenner marked her 26th birthday the best way she knows how — by slipping on a bikini and posing for the camera!
On Thursday, August 10, the reality star shared a few photos of herself at the beach, simply captioning the shots, "26 🙏🏼🌺🎈."
The photos pictured the mom-of-two in a black and nude two-piece in addition to a few layered necklaces. Some of the snaps focused on the gorgeous scenery, while others showed her sitting in the sand — though she didn't reveal her exact locale.
It's unclear who the Kylie Cosmetics founder was with, but it's believed she and Timothée Chalamet, 27, are still going strong after her ex and baby daddy Travis Scott, 32, appeared to diss the Oscar nominee in one of his new songs.
While fans sent their well wishes via the Instagram comments section, the makeup mogul's family posted tributes on their Instagram pages.
"Happy birthday my tiny baby sister," Kendall Jenner, 27, wrote alongside a throwback photo from some of the first days Kylie was born.
Matriarch Kris Jenner uploaded a video complication of adorable moments throughout Kylie's childhood alongside a touching tribute.
- Top 20 Most-Followed Celebrities on Instagram: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson and More
- 'You Can't Say That!': Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines Scold Joy Behar on 'The View' for Her Bold Statement About Kylie Jenner's Plastic Surgery
- Travis Scott Bashes Ex Kylie Jenner's Rumored Lover Timothée Chalamet in New Song, Dares the Reality TV Star to 'Find Another Flame as Hot as Me'
"You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" the mother-of-six gushed. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you… You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises," the momager continued. "Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create. I can’t wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy!"