Bill Belichick Is 'Acting Like a College Kid' Since He Found Love With Much Younger Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
Bill Belichick's romance with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson has turned him into a new man!
As OK! reported, Hudson was fully supportive of the coach's decision to take on a new gig at the University of North Carolina — a choice he likely wouldn't have made before he met his girlfriend.
"Absolutely NOBODY expected a guy his age to go to the college ranks," a source spilled to a news publication of Belichick, 72, who has won eight Super Bowls in the NFL. "A lot of people believe that Jordon has him thinking and acting decades younger — maybe even rashly and immaturely!"
The insider claimed the father-of-three is "acting like a college kid since he dumped his ex and found love with Jordon."
While people have scoffed at their May-December romance, a separate insider stated, "Age is just a number to them."
"[Belichick] appreciates Jordon for the woman that she is," the insider continued. "Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level."
The two went red carpet official this month after they attended a fundraising gala at the American Museum of Natural History together.
"December 6th was more than just an incredible ‘Night at the Museum' ❤️. The evening was saturated with all of my favourite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits," she captioned an Instagram post, revealing her nickname for her boyfriend.
"We created so many great memories together while supporting a great cause; my heart is filled to the brim!!!" she gushed.
The pair dressed to the nines for the glitzy bash, with the coach wearing a tux and bow tie and Hudson stunning in a black off-the-shoulder gown that featured crystal accents.
She also shared several photos from the night, including a selfie with Belichick while they sat at their table.
While the two clearly don't care what other people think of their romance, his ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday seemingly shaded him this past Halloween by dressing up as Uma Thurman's character from Kill Bill.
Though she never confirmed the snub, she did see people's assumptions and comments about her costume, prompting her to write on her Instagram Story that the public needs to stop being "offended by absolutely EVERYTHING."
"For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up," she concluded. "Everything isn't an attack."
The two were together from 2007 to 2023.
Prior to that, Belichick was married to Debby Clarke Belichick, the mother of his three children, from 1997 to 2006.