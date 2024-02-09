Prince Harry Slammed for Making 'Gag-Filled Speech' at NFL Honors in Las Vegas Days After Visiting Ailing King Charles: 'Ruthless Idiot'

“I’m so done giving this guy the benefit of the doubt, what a ruthless idiot," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said on TalkTV. "I really do think it was all about PR, he knew if he showed up on this stage."

"To see him at this awards show, he just knew the optics were gonna look so bad if his father announced his cancer diagnosis," the podcaster explained. "It was almost like a necessity that he spends 30 seconds with his father so he can go, 'Look I did what I was supposed to do and now I can go back to going to these irrelevant awards shows.'"

Royal experts viewed Harry's time in Las Vegas as an opportunity to promote his personal brand while Charles' health continues to decline.