Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Quit Cheerleading and Apologized for Her 'Inability to Prioritize' the Team Amid Her Romance
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, ditched her cheerleading team to become the football coach's biggest supporter.
In a newly uncovered letter from December 2024, the 24-year-old quit cheer squad BlackOut and apologized to her teammates for the drama that's unfolded over the past several months due to her controversial relationship.
Jordon Hudson Quits Cheerleading
In a note obtained by a news outlet, Hudson apologized that her scrutinized romance caused "interlopers at practice, subsequent media exploitation [and] the lack of dependability."
She explained the headlines put her in a bad headspace, but thanks to her teammates, she was able to remain "intact."
"I can’t thank you enough for the sense of grounding you have provided for me during a difficult period in my life," she gushed. "During this time, I have faced a slow, exterior erasure of my strong, individual identity."
When it came to her decision to step away, she citied her "inability to prioritize" the team due to "scheduling conflicts."
"I hope you can all understand that my absences were symptomatic of my commitment to put the needs of my other ‘(teams)’ above my own needs for recreation," the brunette beauty added. "Selfishly, I always would have preferred to be in the gym, with all of you, doing what I love: cheerleading."
Inside Their Controversial Romance
Belichick, 73, and Hudson first met aboard a flight in 2021 and hit it off despite their nearly 50-year age gap.
As OK! reported, concerns over their romance grew after Hudson interfered in his viral April 27 CBS Sunday Mornings appearance, as she came out from the set sidelines and shut down a question about how the two met.
According to insiders, the Super Bowl champion's inner circle was left "shaking their heads" after witnessing her "alarming" actions.
"They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is," the source explained.
After the highly publicized incident, a report claimed Belichick was considering hiring a new PR manager, a role somewhat filled by his lover.
Bill Belichick Insists Jordon Hudson Won't Interfere in His New Job
On Tuesday, May 12, Belichick made his first TV appearance since his interview.
While talking about his new position coaching the UNC team, the ESPN SportsCenter reporter couldn't help but ask about his highly publicized romance.
"Your relationship with Jordon Hudson has been a headline the last few months... how do you think that impacts your ability to coach this football team, if at all?" the journalist asked.
"That's really off to the side. It’s a personal relationship," the father-of-three insisted. "She doesn’t have anything to do with anything at UNC football. I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June and then August we have training camp."
The reporter noted that Belichick isn't on social media, "but when it comes to having conversations with your players, have you been able to talk about those things and the specifics of what's going on off the field?"
"Yeah, I talk to the players when we meet with them, and they come in to visit," he replied, seemingly trying to avoid talking about Hudson. "We want to make the players the best they can be, provide them the best opportunity on and off the field."
Earlier this month, UNC shot down rumors that Hudson was banned from attending his practices.