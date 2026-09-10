Politics Donald Trump Clarifies Comments About Firefighters 'Lifting' Him Up on 9/11 After Fact-Check But Maintains 'Everything I Said Was Exactly Accurate' Source: MEGA Donald Trump clarified his controversial 9/11 claims, noting he wasn't at Ground Zero on the day of the terrorist attacks. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 10 2026, Published 10:34 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Following intensive media fact-checking, President Donald Trump clarified his controversial claims on Truth Social, stating that he was not at the World Trade Center site on the actual day of the collapse on September 11, 2001, but rather "shortly thereafter.” He maintained that "everything I said was exactly accurate.” During a White House Ellipse event honoring 9/11 first responders on Tuesday, September 8, Trump recounted a story from the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks. He alleged that while he was near Ground Zero, the U.S. Steel Building (One Liberty Plaza) began creaking loudly. Trump stated that two "big, strong" firefighters grabbed him under the arms, "literally lifted me up," and ran with him to safety because they feared the building would fall on top of them. He also repeated his claim that he took his entire construction crew down to Ground Zero "right after this happened" to help.

Article continues below advertisement

Fact-Checking Donald Trump's Story

Source: MEGA 'Everything I said was exactly accurate,' the president said of his story after fact-checkers called out discrepancies.

Prominent fact-checking organizations, including CNN and PolitiFact via PBS NewsHour, scrutinized the timeline and details of his remarks. While Trump's speech implied he was there in the immediate, chaotic aftermath of the collapse, the earliest documented video or photographic evidence of him near Ground Zero is from September 13, 2001— two days later. No official record or independent verification shows firefighters physically carrying Trump away from the area. Historical records confirm widespread panic about a potential collapse of One Liberty Plaza, leading to building evacuations on September 12 and September 14, but no documentation places Trump at the scene during those moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA There is no documented evidence that Donald Trump deployed workers to help clear rubble after 9/11.

In addition, fact-checkers found no evidence that Trump deployed a large workforce to clear rubble. In interviews from September 13, 2001, Trump initially claimed he had about 100 to 125 men down there "to spur them on." Official emergency responder logs from the era have no record of an uncataloged crew under his company's direction. In addition to Trump's personal clarification, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle minimized the literal wording of the speech, explaining that the president was "relaying his experience of a city reeling" in the days and weeks following the tragedy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Shamed by Nephew

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's nephew said he was 'offended' by the president's story.

Nephew Fred Trump III publicly rejected his uncle’s claims in a series of social media posts, saying the stories "so offended" him that he felt compelled to speak out. Fred refuted the assertion that his uncle brought a massive crew of construction workers to help clear rubble. He pointed out that the POTUS wasn’t even building a skyscraper in Manhattan at the time, as the Trump World Tower had already completed construction months prior. He added that the only employees his uncle could have brought would have been "secretarial and accounting employees from Trump Tower," noting that while they certainly would have tried to help if they could, they were not physically equipped to clear debris.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed firefighters 'lifted' him away from a 'creaking' building they thought might collapse.