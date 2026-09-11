President Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off During 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Pentagon — as White House Claims He Was 'Remembering the Victims'

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The president was spotted seemingly falling asleep at a 9/11 memorial ceremony. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sat on stage at a service at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., to honor of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. But as the president sat on stage in a regal-looking wooden chair, he appeared to doze off, with press photos capturing Donald's head hanging downward and his eyes fluttering closed.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump attended the event alongside Melania Trump.

Melania, as well as the others on the stage, which included Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, appeared perfectly alert during the proceedings. Both Donald and Pete spoke at the memorial service honoring the 184 victims who lost their lives when a hijacked plane collided with the Pentagon. Both reiterated their support of the United States' war in Iran after the victims' names were announced and a bell tolled within each one. "We salute the service members working right now to ensure the world’s number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never ever have a nuclear weapon," the president declared during his speech, which some critics alleged sounded like he was "exhausted."

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How Did the Public React?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of falling asleep during the ceremony.

Many people reacted to his odd conduct at the historical event online, poking fun at the nation's leader for his seemingly "disrespectful" behavior. "Trump sounds absolutely exhausted," one person wrote, resharing a video of his address. "He doesn’t care about anything or anyone, but himself," another commented. "Naturally he can’t bear to listen to anything else." "Honestly, there is SO MUCH wrong with him that I almost don't care if he falls asleep," a third chimed in. "He can't screw things up while he is asleep."

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'Ridiculous Claims'

Source: MEGA According to the White House, Donald Trump was simply honoring the victims.

White House Spokesman Davis Ingle hit back at claims that the president had fallen asleep during the somber ceremony. "President Trump was solemnly listening and remembering the victims and heroic first responders who tragically lost their lives on that fateful day," he told The Independent. "Anyone ridiculously claiming the President was asleep is lying." His comments come amid rising concerns for the president's health, as Americans notice him seemingly nodding off more and more during public meetings.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health has been of major concern in recent months.