Billary's Night Out! Bill & Hillary Clinton Enjoy Date Night At Priyanka Chopra's NYC Eatery

Sep. 28 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Former President Bill Clinton proved that contrary to the long-running ‘90s joke, his culinary tastes span well beyond his local McDonald's, enjoying a romantic night out with wife Hillary Clinton at actress Priyanka Chopra’s New York City restaurant earlier this week.

On Monday, September 26, the former political power couple dined together at the Quantico star’s SONA restaurant in the Big Apple’s Flatiron district. Though the pair appeared to enjoy some quality time with their friends during their weeknight dinner, it seems they weren’t the only celebs to hit up the trendy restaurant that evening.

Alongside Chopra's in-laws, Joe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, famed boxer Mike Tyson also dropped by the NYC hot spot on Monday, where he was spotted celebrating a friend’s birthday with a group of pals.

“People watching [on Monday] was on 100!” an unnamed onlooker described of the scene, clarifying that the various celebrities at the Manhattan eatery were “were dining there separately.” “It was bizarre.”

READY FOR ROUND 3? HILLARY CLINTON PRIVATELY CONSIDERING RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024 ELECTION: SOURCE

Though these various stars may have run into each other by chance, it seems the Clintons were more than happy to socialize with their famous friends.

“Hillary and Bill had a fun evening, laughing with friends,” the source added, noting that the political icons also “said hi to Sophie and Joe, who were enjoying a date night,”

And it seems the presidential pair weren’t the only ones saying “hi.” Throughout the evening, fans reportedly popped by their table asking for photos, requests the Clintons allegedly agreed to.

Bill and Hillary’s evening comes just weeks after the former Secretary of State got candid about her sometimes tumultuous marriage to the ex-POTUS, who famously had an affair while in the White House.

“You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten first told Clinton in a teaser for an installment of her new streaming series, Gutsy.

"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage," she said, referencing Bill’s high-profile infidelity.

GIVING HIM A PASS? HILLARY CLINTON CLAIMS BEING FAITHFUL IN MARRIAGE ISN'T 'RIGHT FOR EVERYBODY' YEARS AFTER BILL'S AFFAIR

“That doesn’t mean that’s right for everybody,” Clinton replied.

Page Six previously reported on the former POTUS and FLOTUS’ star-studded NYC dinner.

