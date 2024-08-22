Bill Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's 'Endless Tributes' to Fictional Serial Killer Hannibal Lecter at His Rallies

Trump's references to Lecter have primarily revolved around linking the character to his stance on immigration policies. The former president has used Lecter as a metaphor for the dangers posed by illegal immigrants entering the country, particularly those from "insane asylums," under the current administration.

"The press always says, 'Why does he ramble about Silence of the Lambs?' The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He'd like to have you over for dinner. Did you ever? Don’t do it," Trump warned his supporters at a rally in June.

"If he suggests, 'I'd like to have you for dinner,' don't go," he advised before confusingly shifting the topic to immigration. "These are the people– these are the people that are coming into our country, and they are coming in numbers that nobody can believe."