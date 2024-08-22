Bill Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's 'Endless Tributes' to Fictional Serial Killer Hannibal Lecter at His Rallies
Former President Bill Clinton criticized Donald Trump's unusual fixation on the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
On Wednesday, August 21, Clinton expressed his shock and disbelief at Trump's repeated references to the film Silence of the Lambs during his campaign rallies.
The '90s president told the crowd, "When you send a signal to other countries, you want them to know — whether they agree with you or not — at least that you’re on the level. That here’s where you are, what you believe."
He asked, "What are they supposed to make to these endless tributes to the late, great Hannibal Lecter? I mean, President [Barack] Obama once gave me the great honor of saying I was the explainer-in-chief. Folks, I’ve thought about it, and I don't know what to say."
Trump's references to Lecter have primarily revolved around linking the character to his stance on immigration policies. The former president has used Lecter as a metaphor for the dangers posed by illegal immigrants entering the country, particularly those from "insane asylums," under the current administration.
"The press always says, 'Why does he ramble about Silence of the Lambs?' The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He'd like to have you over for dinner. Did you ever? Don’t do it," Trump warned his supporters at a rally in June.
"If he suggests, 'I'd like to have you for dinner,' don't go," he advised before confusingly shifting the topic to immigration. "These are the people– these are the people that are coming into our country, and they are coming in numbers that nobody can believe."
As OK! previously reported, at one of his rallies, Trump described Lecter as a "wonderful man" and yet again insinuated that he would enjoy having people for dinner, alluding to the character's cannibalistic tendencies.
“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter."
In July, Sir. Anthony Hopkins, who played Lecter in several movies, said he was "shocked" by Trump’s remarks. "Hannibal, that's a long time ago that movie," the actor told Deadline.
When the actor was told that the presidential candidate repeatedly brings up the character, Hopkins asked, "As if he is real?"
"I’m shocked and appalled what you’ve told me about Trump," he told the interviewer. "I'm sorry I can’t elaborate on stuff I do. I've always kept it, especially in later years, kept it very simple."