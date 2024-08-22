OK Magazine
Bill Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's 'Endless Tributes' to Fictional Serial Killer Hannibal Lecter at His Rallies

Composite photo of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton mocked Donald Trump for his obsession with Hannibal Lecter

Aug. 22 2024, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Former President Bill Clinton criticized Donald Trump's unusual fixation on the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

On Wednesday, August 21, Clinton expressed his shock and disbelief at Trump's repeated references to the film Silence of the Lambs during his campaign rallies.

bill clinton mocks donald trump endless tributes hannibal lecter
Source: MEGA

Former President Bill Clinton spoke at the DNC.

The '90s president told the crowd, "When you send a signal to other countries, you want them to know — whether they agree with you or not — at least that you’re on the level. That here’s where you are, what you believe."

He asked, "What are they supposed to make to these endless tributes to the late, great Hannibal Lecter? I mean, President [Barack] Obama once gave me the great honor of saying I was the explainer-in-chief. Folks, I’ve thought about it, and I don't know what to say."

bill clinton mocks donald trump endless tributes hannibal lecter
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently brings up fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter at his rallies.

Trump's references to Lecter have primarily revolved around linking the character to his stance on immigration policies. The former president has used Lecter as a metaphor for the dangers posed by illegal immigrants entering the country, particularly those from "insane asylums," under the current administration.

"The press always says, 'Why does he ramble about Silence of the Lambs?' The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He'd like to have you over for dinner. Did you ever? Don’t do it," Trump warned his supporters at a rally in June.

"If he suggests, 'I'd like to have you for dinner,' don't go," he advised before confusingly shifting the topic to immigration. "These are the people– these are the people that are coming into our country, and they are coming in numbers that nobody can believe."

bill clinton mocks donald trump endless tributes hannibal lecter
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

As OK! previously reported, at one of his rallies, Trump described Lecter as a "wonderful man" and yet again insinuated that he would enjoy having people for dinner, alluding to the character's cannibalistic tendencies.

Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter."

donald trump silence of the lambs pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously called Hannibal Lecter a 'wonderful man.'

In July, Sir. Anthony Hopkins, who played Lecter in several movies, said he was "shocked" by Trump’s remarks. "Hannibal, that's a long time ago that movie," the actor told Deadline.

Source: ok!

When the actor was told that the presidential candidate repeatedly brings up the character, Hopkins asked, "As if he is real?"

"I’m shocked and appalled what you’ve told me about Trump," he told the interviewer. "I'm sorry I can’t elaborate on stuff I do. I've always kept it, especially in later years, kept it very simple."

