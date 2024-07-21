Donald Trump's Big Gaffe Revealed: Ex-President Mistakes the Idea of Migrants Seeking Asylum With Insane Asylums in Latest Rambling Speech

"If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark," he said. "And I would not be here tonight. We would not be together."

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," Trump shared. "I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."