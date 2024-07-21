Donald Trump's Big Gaffe Revealed: Ex-President Mistakes the Idea of Migrants Seeking Asylum With Insane Asylums in Latest Rambling Speech
Does Donald Trump know the difference between seeking asylum and an insane asylum?
On Saturday, July 20, the former president, 78, began to talk about insane asylums while discussing immigration during his Grand Rapids, Mich., rally.
Following the speech, a clip of Trump went viral along with the caption, “We learned earlier that Trump likely mistakes the idea of migrants seeking asylum with insane asylums.”
“People from insane asylums it drives them crazy — Hannibal Lector — the late great Hannibal Lector would like to have you for dinner,” the Republican bizarrely stated. “He wants you for dinner, that’s the end of you by the way.”
In response to the gaffe, users slammed Trump for his mental abilities.
“Cognitive decline for sure,” one person penned, while another added, “Donald is unwell.”
“We all know Trump belongs in an insane asylum,” a third quipped, as a fourth noted, “Total lunacy!”
As OK! previously reported, the Michigan rally was Trump’s first since Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate him during his Butler, Penn., rally.
In anticipation of Trump's appearance, numerous attendees began to line up outside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids in the morning before the big event. The Secret Service has been at the location for the last week to ensure safety during the gathering after one individual died and two were severely injured due to Crooks' attempt.
The rally came after Trump spoke about the harrowing incident during his Republican National Convention speech, which went on for over 90 minutes.
"If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark," he said. "And I would not be here tonight. We would not be together."
"The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," Trump shared. "I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."
Despite the scary situation, Trump declared the day after the shooting he would not allow it to hold him back.
"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he said on Sunday, July 14.
