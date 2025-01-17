Bill Gates Was 'Impressed' by Donald Trump After Having an 'Intriguing' 3-Hour Dinner With Him at Mar-a-Lago

"We talked about polio where, you know, we're very close to getting that done. But if you, if you stop, it’ll spread back. And so I explained why it’s been tough in Pakistan, Afghanistan," the tech billionaire continued.

"We’ve had cases show up in Gaza. We have cases in Africa. And he was fascinated to hear what he could do to maximize the chance that during the next four years, that incredible milestone will be achieved," he explained. "I felt like he was, you know, energized and — you know — looking forward to helping to drive innovation. You know, I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up."