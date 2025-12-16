'Crazy' Nick Reiner's Eerie Warning: Rob Reiner's Son Urged Others Not to 'Set Him Off' in One of His Final Interviews Before Allegedly Killing Famous Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner delivered an eerie warning years before he allegedly slit the throats of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. “I get crazy. You don’t want to set me off,” Nick, 32, said in a resurfaced clip from a 2016 interview conducted alongside his father.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Gave an Eerie Warning

Source: JAKE REINER/FACEBOOK Nick Reiner gave an eerie final warning years before being accused of murdering his parents.

The father-son duo were promoting their 2015 collaborative film, Being Charlie, which Charlie co-wrote and was loosely based on his own struggles with addiction and substance abuse. The When Harry Met Sally… director laughed off his son’s comments before responding to a question about whether he feared his son’s actions would reflect poorly on his career. “That never crossed my mind. I mean, he’s my son, I love him. It doesn’t matter,” Rob replied as he had his arm confidently around his son. “He’s more important than anything that could happen to me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to Rob and Michele Reiner's Murders

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy, on December 14.

The complicated family dynamic is now under the microscope, as Nick was arrested on suspicion of murdering his father and mother on December 14. The couple’s bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy, who alerted authorities around 3:30 p.m. local time and identified her “dangerous” brother as a possible suspect.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Described as 'Tweaked Out'

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was missing for hours following the death of his parents.

Nick was missing for five hours before authorities tracked him roughly 20 miles away in Exposition Park near downtown Los Angeles. He allegedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at around 4 a.m. on December 14, shortly after the death of his parents. Hotel staff reportedly described him as “tweaked out,” and his hotel room shower was allegedly discovered “full of blood.” After being questioned, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

Nick and Rob Allegedly Got in a Heated Fight the Night Prior

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Rob and Nick Reiner allegedly got into an argument the night before at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.