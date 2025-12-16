or
'Crazy' Nick Reiner's Eerie Warning: Rob Reiner's Son Urged Others Not to 'Set Him Off' in One of His Final Interviews Before Allegedly Killing Famous Parents

Photo of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA; JAKE REINER/FACEBOOK

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick urged others not to 'set him off' in one of his final interviews, years before he was accused of murdering his parents.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner delivered an eerie warning years before he allegedly slit the throats of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

“I get crazy. You don’t want to set me off,” Nick, 32, said in a resurfaced clip from a 2016 interview conducted alongside his father.

Nick Reiner Gave an Eerie Warning

Photo of Nick Reiner gave an eerie final warning years before being accused of murdering his parents.
Source: JAKE REINER/FACEBOOK

Nick Reiner gave an eerie final warning years before being accused of murdering his parents.

The father-son duo were promoting their 2015 collaborative film, Being Charlie, which Charlie co-wrote and was loosely based on his own struggles with addiction and substance abuse. The When Harry Met Sally… director laughed off his son’s comments before responding to a question about whether he feared his son’s actions would reflect poorly on his career.

“That never crossed my mind. I mean, he’s my son, I love him. It doesn’t matter,” Rob replied as he had his arm confidently around his son. “He’s more important than anything that could happen to me.”

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to Rob and Michele Reiner's Murders

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy, on December 14.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy, on December 14.

The complicated family dynamic is now under the microscope, as Nick was arrested on suspicion of murdering his father and mother on December 14.

The couple’s bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy, who alerted authorities around 3:30 p.m. local time and identified her “dangerous” brother as a possible suspect.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Nick Reiner Was Described as 'Tweaked Out'

Photo of Nick Reiner was missing for hours following the death of his parents.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was missing for hours following the death of his parents.

Nick was missing for five hours before authorities tracked him roughly 20 miles away in Exposition Park near downtown Los Angeles. He allegedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at around 4 a.m. on December 14, shortly after the death of his parents.

Hotel staff reportedly described him as “tweaked out,” and his hotel room shower was allegedly discovered “full of blood.” After being questioned, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

Nick and Rob Allegedly Got in a Heated Fight the Night Prior

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner allegedly got into an argument the night before at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Rob and Nick Reiner allegedly got into an argument the night before at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Sources at the time claimed that the Being Charlie writer had been acting erratically the night before while attending Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, forcing Rob and Michele to leave the event early.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider told People, adding that Nick and his parents had a “very loud argument” during the festivities.

A separate source revealed that Rob intentionally brought his son to the party due to concerns about his mental health. Insiders at the festive event reported that Nick displayed "anti-social behavior" and made guests uncomfortable by staring at them.

