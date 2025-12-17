Rob Reiner Admitted He 'Made Mistakes' With Troubled Son Nick 3 Months Before Allegedly Being Murdered by His Own Child
Tension seemed to have been brewing between Rob and Nick Reiner before the latter was accused of murdering the movie director on Sunday, December 14.
In a September interview, Rob gave an inside look at his relationship with his troubled son and how he supported his recovery from drug abuse.
The All in the Family star said he was “never, ever too busy” to be there for the 32-year-old, who has been to 18 different rehab facilities.
“I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help,” Rob told host Terry Gross. “I’m sure I made mistakes and, you know, I’ve talked about that with him since.”
The actor — who passed away at age 78 — also gave an update on his son’s recovery at the time.
“He’s been great … hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years. He’s in a really good place,” he articulated.
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Murdered in Their Home
Nick is currently in police custody, accused of murdering both Rob and mom Michele Reiner. The stars were found deceased in their Brentwood, Calif., home with slitted throats on Sunday, December 14.
Nick was at the Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. Although his clothes were clean, his room was reportedly covered in blood.
On Tuesday, December 16, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, per Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. He did not appear at court, however, as he must be medically cleared first. The young screenwriter could face the death penalty or life in prison without potential for parole.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the homicide.
Rob Reiner Was 'Never Angry' at Son Nick's Addiction Issues
In a 2016 interview, Rob once again spoke about helping his son cope with addiction.
"I was never angry," he said. "I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help — and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do."
Nick eventually wound up homeless and lived on the streets of New Jersey, Texas and Maine.
"You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts," Rob explained. "They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along."