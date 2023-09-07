OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bill Maher
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Maher Admits Hunter Biden Is 'Corrupt' But Insists Donald Trump Is Worse

bill maher hunter biden corrupt donald trump worse
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bill Maher will never be team Trump.

Appearing on the Wednesday, September 6, edition of MSNBC's The Beat, the comedian discussed his disbelief over those who are comparing the Biden family's scandals to the Trump family's.

Article continues below advertisement
maher
Source: mega

Bill Maher thinks Donald Trump's crimes are way worse than Hunter Biden's.

"I don’t understand how they can equate this equivalency between Trump and Biden," he stated.

"Do I love everything about Biden? No, but, you know, I just don’t understand how they can look at what Trump did — now, does the Hunter Biden scandal stink? It really does. Stinks to the high heavens," he admitted. "I mean, that’s real corruption there that a lot of the left-wing media will not cover, but it’s nothing like what Trump did."

Article continues below advertisement
bidens
Source: mega

Joe Biden has supported son Hunter throughout his struggles.

"There’s just no equivalency," the HBO star emphasized. "You can say ‘what aboutism’ for anything. But like I said to him, you just can’t tell unlike things apart if you see that the same way."

Maher insisted he has a fair view of things, noting the Biden Administration "shouldn’t cover up" any of Hunter's actions, then seeming to imply that he believes the illegal drugs found in the White House over the summer likely belonged to the first son.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher
Article continues below advertisement
maher

Maher didn't hold back his thoughts on the politicians.

"I mean, if [Donald Trump Jr.] had done the things that Hunter Biden did, he would be every day [in the headlines] ... If they found cocaine in the White House? 'Whose could it be? Who does cocaine around here? We can’t figure it out,'" he quipped.

As OK! reported, Hunter is being investigated in regards to his foreign business deals in addition to being charged over tax evasion and illegally possessing a gun while being a known drug user. He could be indicted by the end of the month on the gun charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The former lawyer has also endured plenty of personal drama, most notably his child support battle with Lunden Roberts, the woman he fathered a daughter with. Hunter is pleading to have his monthly payments reduced, and he's yet to even meet daughter Navy, 5, despite a paternity test confirming he's the father.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.