Bill Maher Admits Hunter Biden Is 'Corrupt' But Insists Donald Trump Is Worse

"I don’t understand how they can equate this equivalency between Trump and Biden," he stated.

"Do I love everything about Biden? No, but, you know, I just don’t understand how they can look at what Trump did — now, does the Hunter Biden scandal stink? It really does. Stinks to the high heavens," he admitted. "I mean, that’s real corruption there that a lot of the left-wing media will not cover, but it’s nothing like what Trump did."