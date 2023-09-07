Bill Maher Admits Hunter Biden Is 'Corrupt' But Insists Donald Trump Is Worse
Bill Maher will never be team Trump.
Appearing on the Wednesday, September 6, edition of MSNBC's The Beat, the comedian discussed his disbelief over those who are comparing the Biden family's scandals to the Trump family's.
"I don’t understand how they can equate this equivalency between Trump and Biden," he stated.
"Do I love everything about Biden? No, but, you know, I just don’t understand how they can look at what Trump did — now, does the Hunter Biden scandal stink? It really does. Stinks to the high heavens," he admitted. "I mean, that’s real corruption there that a lot of the left-wing media will not cover, but it’s nothing like what Trump did."
"There’s just no equivalency," the HBO star emphasized. "You can say ‘what aboutism’ for anything. But like I said to him, you just can’t tell unlike things apart if you see that the same way."
Maher insisted he has a fair view of things, noting the Biden Administration "shouldn’t cover up" any of Hunter's actions, then seeming to imply that he believes the illegal drugs found in the White House over the summer likely belonged to the first son.
"I mean, if [Donald Trump Jr.] had done the things that Hunter Biden did, he would be every day [in the headlines] ... If they found cocaine in the White House? 'Whose could it be? Who does cocaine around here? We can’t figure it out,'" he quipped.
As OK! reported, Hunter is being investigated in regards to his foreign business deals in addition to being charged over tax evasion and illegally possessing a gun while being a known drug user. He could be indicted by the end of the month on the gun charges.
The former lawyer has also endured plenty of personal drama, most notably his child support battle with Lunden Roberts, the woman he fathered a daughter with. Hunter is pleading to have his monthly payments reduced, and he's yet to even meet daughter Navy, 5, despite a paternity test confirming he's the father.