Bill Maher Bashes Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, for Still Working Despite Having Health Problems

The duo particularly focused their conversation on California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein's health as she held up legislation for almost three months this year due to some issues. Just this week, the 91-year-old had forgotten she had ceded power of attorney to her daughter, and when she returned to the senate in May, she had forgotten she ever left.

Many people across party lines have called for Feinstein to step down, however, she has refused. Some people even claimed the calls for her to resign are rooted in sexism.