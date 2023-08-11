Ron DeSantis Slams Hunter Biden, Jokes His Kids Won't 'Be Bringing Any Cocaine' Into the White House When He's President
Ron DeSantis mocked Hunter Biden while at a speaking engagement in Iowa on Friday, August 11.
After repeating his past opinion that President Joe Biden's son would already be in jail for his alleged crimes if he happened to be a Republican, he joked about the 53-year-old's past addiction struggles.
"You know, the good thing about us is, you know, my kids are six, five and three," he told the crowd, referring to his children Madison, Mason and Mamie. "So, they ain’t going to be bringing any cocaine into the White House when I’m president."
"Don’t worry about that," he added. "There may be some finger paint. There may be some stuff that happens, but it’s going to be G-rated."
This comes weeks after the Secret Service officially closed their investigation into a bag of cocaine that was discovered in the West Wing. Although Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly and other critics of the Biden administration insisted the illicit substance — which was found on Sunday, July 2 — likely belonged to the first son, investigators stated they did not discover evidence that aided them in identifying any clear suspects.
"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the Secret Service statement read.
Added investigators, "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."
A source later revealed that the main theory was that the drugs most likely "belonged to one of hundreds of visitors who traveled through the building over the weekend."
Despite continued rumors that the POTUS' son was responsible, it was confirmed that both the president and the 53-year-old left the White House Friday night, June 30, and returned on Tuesday, July 4, making many believe his involvement was unlikely.
Mediaite reported DeSantis' comments about the first son.