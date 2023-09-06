Hunter Biden to Be Indicted for Gun Charges By End of Month, Court Filing Reveals

The indictment is expected to charge the 53-year-old on two felony counts due to his purchase of a gun in 2018. He has previously admitted to using crack cocaine at the time.

News of the potential indictment came after Joe Biden's son's plea deal for the gun charges was shattered in late July. On Wednesday, July 26, he was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of "willful failure to pay federal income tax" in order to avoid jail time related to the gun charges, however, the deal fell through at the last minute.

Hunter then pleaded not guilty in the Delaware court.

The judge for the case made it clear that Hunter is still under investigation for his alleged crimes and could potentially be charged with further crimes in the future.