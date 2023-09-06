Hunter Biden to Be Indicted for Gun Charges By End of Month, Court Filing Reveals
On Wednesday, September 6, a new court filing revealed the federal prosecutors of Hunter Biden's case plan to indict him for illegal possession of a gun as a drug user by September 29.
The indictment is expected to charge the 53-year-old on two felony counts due to his purchase of a gun in 2018. He has previously admitted to using crack cocaine at the time.
News of the potential indictment came after Joe Biden's son's plea deal for the gun charges was shattered in late July. On Wednesday, July 26, he was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of "willful failure to pay federal income tax" in order to avoid jail time related to the gun charges, however, the deal fell through at the last minute.
Hunter then pleaded not guilty in the Delaware court.
The judge for the case made it clear that Hunter is still under investigation for his alleged crimes and could potentially be charged with further crimes in the future.
As OK! previously reported, a 32-page letter and 300 emails from Hunter's attorney, Chris Clark, shed light into why the agreement may have fallen through.
The information seemingly pointed out that U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika pulled the deal due to concerns for Hunter's other potential offenses, including he and his father's possible involvement in foreign business dealings.
After the intense questioning about crimes his defendant may have committed, Clark declared the plea deal "null and void."
Additionally, Clark expressed concerns for the DOJ's reputation in taking on this case, considering the current political atmosphere.
"This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis," the legal mind claimed.
On August 17, Judge Noreika dropped the misdemeanor charges against Hunter, however, the potential upcoming indictment will likely bring the father-of-four back to court.
