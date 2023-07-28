President Joe Biden Claims He Wants 'What Is Best' for 4-Year-Old Granddaughter in First Statement Acknowledging Hunter's Estranged Child

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," the statement continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

As OK! previously reported, Hunter and Lunden were locked in a series of years-long legal battles over paternity, child support and Navy's name. The First Son initially claimed he'd never had a sexual relationship with Lunden, but in 2019, a DNA test confirmed that he was the little girl's father.

Late last year, the former exotic dancer petitioned a judge to change her daughter's surname from Roberts to Biden, however, Hunter fought the request, claiming bearing the famous name would make it difficult for her to enjoy a "peaceful existence" away from the public eye.