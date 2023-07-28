President Joe Biden Claims He Wants 'What Is Best' for 4-Year-Old Granddaughter in First Statement Acknowledging Hunter's Estranged Child
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have publicly acknowledged their 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, for the first time after facing backlash for previously referring to having six grandchildren rather than seven.
"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden [Roberts], are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the president said in a statement shared with a news outlet.
"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," the statement continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."
As OK! previously reported, Hunter and Lunden were locked in a series of years-long legal battles over paternity, child support and Navy's name. The First Son initially claimed he'd never had a sexual relationship with Lunden, but in 2019, a DNA test confirmed that he was the little girl's father.
Late last year, the former exotic dancer petitioned a judge to change her daughter's surname from Roberts to Biden, however, Hunter fought the request, claiming bearing the famous name would make it difficult for her to enjoy a "peaceful existence" away from the public eye.
Now, a source familiar with the situation spilled that Hunter and Lunden's court battles played a role in the Biden family's lacking relationship with the 4-year-old.
"You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter's lead," the source explained. "They are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out."
"Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight," the source added. "At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents."
