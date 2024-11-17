Bill Maher Stunned After Chris Cuomo Reveals He Voted for His Brother Andrew in the 2024 Election: 'You Couldn't Vote for Kamala Harris?'
Chris Cuomo isn't shy about who he voted for in the 2024 election.
During the Friday, November 15, episode of Real Time, Bill Maher was blown away when the journalist, 54, revealed he wrote in his brother, Andrew Cuomo, in for President of the United States when he went to the polls earlier this month.
"I got some heat for who I voted for for president," Chris said before adding of the disgraced Governor of New York, 66, "My brother."
"Wow," the comedian, 68, replied about the shocking move.
"And then I spelled his name wrong so I don’t think it counts, but the choices to me were unacceptable for this country and again you’re sitting there — " the NewsNation host explained of President-elect Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Really? You couldn’t vote for Kamala Harris?" Bill said in disbelief while referencing the former Senator's big loss.
"I could have done a lot of things, but my feeling is we deserve better than this,” Chris noted. “The process that the Democrats put us through was an embarrassment to Democrats.”
After the reporter revealed who he gave his vote to during a recent appearance on "The PBD Podcast" with host Patrick Bet-David, he said of Andrew, "He’s a Democrat, so he does what he does."
"My feeling is this: America can do better than these two candidates. To me, I just believe the choices are beneath the standard of American leadership. I think we have way better people to pick from," Chris noted.
The former attorney general of New York stepped down as governor in 2021 after being accused by several women of s----- harassment.
The former CNN host has been vocal about not being afraid of a second Trump presidency. "They’re making him a big deal. The reason the guy isn’t going to destroy any of the institutions is because he doesn’t understand them," Chris said in December 2023. "He doesn’t have those kinds of ambitions. He doesn’t have that kind of philosophy. He’s not a megalomaniac because he doesn’t think that way. He just wants to win because he lost, and he wants to get back in and do what he did the first time, which is basically what Republicans do with a lot worse language."
Even Bill has encouraged Democrats to rethink their approach in order to win elections in the future. "My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror," the television host said during the Friday, November 8, episode of his show. "No? Well, maybe you should. Well, that’s my feeling. Losers look in the mirror."