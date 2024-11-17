Bill Maher Stunned After Chris Cuomo Reveals He Voted for His Brother Andrew in the 2024 Election: 'You Couldn't Vote for Kamala Harris?'

"My feeling is this: America can do better than these two candidates. To me, I just believe the choices are beneath the standard of American leadership. I think we have way better people to pick from," Chris noted.

The former attorney general of New York stepped down as governor in 2021 after being accused by several women of s----- harassment.

The former CNN host has been vocal about not being afraid of a second Trump presidency. "They’re making him a big deal. The reason the guy isn’t going to destroy any of the institutions is because he doesn’t understand them," Chris said in December 2023. "He doesn’t have those kinds of ambitions. He doesn’t have that kind of philosophy. He’s not a megalomaniac because he doesn’t think that way. He just wants to win because he lost, and he wants to get back in and do what he did the first time, which is basically what Republicans do with a lot worse language."