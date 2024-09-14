'Blatant Lie': Laura Loomer Threatens to Sue Bill Maher After He Claimed She Has an 'Arranged Relationship' With Donald Trump
Laura Loomer is not happy with Bill Maher.
The far-right political activist, 31, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to blast the comedian, 68, after he alleged Laura was in an "arranged relationship" with Donald Trump.
"I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it's a complete and blatant lie," she wrote in the Saturday, September 14, message. "I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump."
The internet personality pointed out how harmful the rumors were to Melania Trump, who has been married to the right-wing leader, 78, since 2005. "This is unacceptable. And it’s a full-blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," she continued to rant.
"It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown and it’s a full-blown character assassination campaign. This is a full-blown lie from @billmaher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me," Laura alleged.
The outburst comes after Maher dropped the shocking allegations during a recent episode of his HBO Show Real Time with Bill Maher. "I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she’s very close to Trump," the host said. "She’s 31, looks like his type... Who’s Trump f------? Because I said, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long. And it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week."
Laura and Donald have been spending quite a bit of time together as she recently accompanied him to the ceremony to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which the conspiracy theorist alleged was an “inside job.”
As OK! previously reported, the businessman was asked about his closeness with Laura. "What value do you feel that Laura Loomer brings to you and has nobody told you about conspiracy theories that she has promoted?" a reporter asked him during a golf course interview.
"I don't know that much about it, no," he said. "I know she's a big fan of the campaign, but I really don't know. She brings a spirit to us that a lot of people have. We have very spirited people. And in all fairness to her, she hates seeing what's happened to the country, I guess. So do I. It's very sad."