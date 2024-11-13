Chris Cuomo Reveals He 'Wrote in' Disgraced Brother Andrew Cuomo's Name on 2024 Election Ballot to Protest Against Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Chris Cuomo revealed who he cast his vote for in the 2024 presidential election — but it wasn't for President-elect Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris!
During a recent appearance on "The PBD Podcast" with host Patrick Bet-David, he admitted he wrote in his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, because he was unhappy with the actual candidate choices.
"Would we be surprised if we could see who you voted for?" the podcast host asked.
"I probably shouldn’t tell, but I can tell you who I voted for. You want to know?" Chris replied. "I voted for my brother. I wrote him in."
As OK! previously reported, Andrew resigned from his position as governor in 2021 after he was hit with a number of sexual harassment allegations.
"He’s a Democrat, so he does what he does," Chris continued. "My feeling is this: America can do better than these two candidates. To me, I just believe the choices are beneath the standard of American leadership. I think we have way better people to pick from."
The former CNN journalist's controversial voting decision comes after he claimed media members and voters worried about a second Trump term were giving the 78-year-old "too much credit."
"They’re making him a big deal. The reason the guy isn’t gonna destroy any of the institutions is 'cause he doesn’t understand them," Chris said in December 2023. "He doesn’t have those kinds of ambitions. He doesn’t have that kind of philosophy. He’s not a megalomaniac because he doesn’t think that way. He just wants to win because he lost, and he wants to get back in and do what he did the first time, which is basically what Republicans do with a lot worse language."
Regardless of write-ins to protest the polarizing presidential candidates, Trump announced his win against Harris in the early hours of Wednesday, November 6.
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly," he told his supporters in his victory speech. "We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
He is expected to win both the electoral vote and the popular vote once all states have certified their results.