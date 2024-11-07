'I Want to Be Protected': Chris Cuomo Ridicules Megyn Kelly for Calling Donald Trump a 'Protector of Women'
NewsNation host Chris Cuomo ridiculed Megyn Kelly for calling President-elect Donald Trump a "protector of women" after his election win.
During a Newsmax panel, the former CNN host mockingly impersonated Kelly and sparked a heated discussion between himself and former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly regarding Trump's relationships and attitude toward women.
During the election coverage, O'Reilly said, "Trump's capacity to hate you is limited. There is a list, alright, of people he feels are flat-out evil and corrupt."
When Cuomo asked if he was on the list, O'Reilly said he was not, highlighting how the individuals Trump takes issue with are primarily within the justice system.
O'Reilly also pointed out the shift in Kelly's relationship with Trump, noting her previous confrontations with him in 2016.
Cuomo then proceeded to mimic Kelly, emphasizing her past criticism of Trump by sarcastically exclaiming, "I want to be protected! I want to be protected!"
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith chimed in and told the panel, "No. I mean, listen, she made it clear she was supporting him, number one."
"She was gonna vote for him and she spoke adamantly against the opposition because she didn't like the direction that the country was going in, and so as a result of that, in his eyes, they became likeminded and that's why he let that go," he continued. "If she was still doing the same things that she was doing in 2016, it would have been a different animal."
Cuomo responded, "100 percent."
During her speech at Trump’s rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., this week, Kelly — a former enemy of the president-elect — supported his claim that he would be a protector of women if elected president.
“He got mocked by the left for saying he would be a protector of women,” she said. “He will be a protector of women! And it’s why I’m voting for him! He will close the border! He will keep the boys out of girls’ sports and where they don’t belong!”
As of the latest electoral count, Trump secured 295 electoral votes, leading in both the electoral and popular vote over Vice President Kamala Harris.
After securing the delegates needed to take the White House, Trump gave a speech at Mar-a-Lago and claimed he would lead the "golden age of America" after launching the "greatest political movement of all time."
Harris conceded the morning after the election at Howard University and said, "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright."