Bill Maher Vows to 'Do Everything' to Make Sure Donald Trump Doesn't Win the 2024 Election

“What I have decided to do is not preemptively give up my nervous system to Donald Trump like I did last time, or maybe the last two times,” he continued. “If he wins, he wins. “The country is polarized. It’s like a prison yard — you’re either one team or the other. Everybody says they want to be in the middle, but really they just go to their corners.”

Though Maher constantly criticizes Trump, he's trying to not think about the outcome of the election.

“So either Trump will win or he won’t,” Maher said. “And when he becomes president, either he’ll blow up the world or put me in Guantánamo Bay or whatever, but I just cannot worry about it constantly.”