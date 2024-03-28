Bill Maher Vows to 'Do Everything' to Make Sure Donald Trump Doesn't Win the 2024 Election
Bill Maher vowed to make sure Donald Trump isn't in the White House for a second time.
“I’ll do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen, but none of us have much influence,” the TV host, 68, said of Trump hopefully losing out to President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 election during an interview with Variety, which was published on Wednesday, March 27.
“What I have decided to do is not preemptively give up my nervous system to Donald Trump like I did last time, or maybe the last two times,” he continued. “If he wins, he wins. “The country is polarized. It’s like a prison yard — you’re either one team or the other. Everybody says they want to be in the middle, but really they just go to their corners.”
Though Maher constantly criticizes Trump, he's trying to not think about the outcome of the election.
“So either Trump will win or he won’t,” Maher said. “And when he becomes president, either he’ll blow up the world or put me in Guantánamo Bay or whatever, but I just cannot worry about it constantly.”
Maher frequently brings up Trump and Biden during his show, Real Time with Bill Maher.
In February, Maher pointed out how Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, are not the best candidates.
“Look, this is going to be a long, grueling, and mostly pointless campaign, since everyone already knows which of the two elderly candidates they prefer to barely tolerate,” he noted. “The one who can’t walk up stairs or the one who can’t walk down ramps.”
One month later, he doubled down on his comments about Biden's age.
"Of course, I said it long ago. I called him Ruth Bader Biden," the comedian said during an interview with Mediaite. "If Biden drops out they’ll win. Without doubt. Biden should drop out. That’s the point. He’s being selfish. James Carville was here and said, this is months ago, he said, any 50-ish Democrat, it won’t even be close. Of course, he’s not the voice of God, who knows. But that is my basic belief also. It’s theirs for the taking."
- 'He's Insane!': Bill Maher Declares Donald Trump Wants to Have 'Power Over Everything'
- 'I Was All Alone on a Raft': Bill Maher Always Believed Donald Trump Would 'Never Concede the Election and Go Away'
- Bill Maher Calls 2024 Presidential Race 'Pointless': 'Everyone Knows Which of the Two Elderly Candidates They Prefer to Barely Tolerate'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Maher also pointed out how Trump will likely rule the country again if he wins.
"I don’t think Trump wants to burn everything down. I think he wants to own everything, to control everything, to have power over everything. But that’s what presidents do. He’s insane, so he wants it in a much more different way," he stated.
"But I don’t think that’s the source of his appeal. The source of his appeal is, I’ve quoted a million times, my friend Jimmy said it, insanity photographs. You can’t take your eyes off it. He’s just something that is the center, and you can’t look away. That in itself is attractive to a lot of people. He was the guy in The Apprentice. He’s a star. But also, he doesn’t back down ever. They love that. They don’t know the issues. They don’t know the nuances. It’s not about that," he continued of his supporters.