'Ghostbusters' Star Bill Murray, 72, Sparks Romance Rumors With Kelis, 43: They've Been 'Getting Close for a While,' Says Source
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, are rumored to be dating after the Ghostbusters star attended several of her shows and stayed at the same hotel as the "Milkshake" singer.
The unexpected lovebirds have been "getting close for a while," according to a source, who claimed they've been bonding since losing their respective ex-spouses over the past few years.
"They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here," a friend spilled to an outlet. "They’ve clearly hit it off."
"They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla," the friend added, referring to their alleged London-based rendezvous.
"Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," the friend continued. "But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them."
Kelis was initially married to a rapper known by his stage name, Nas — birth name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones — from 2005 to 2010. She later accused him of repeatedly abusing her throughout their tumultuous relationship, calling that time "really dark" for her.
She married Mike Mora in 2014. However, the 37-year-old tragically passed away from stomach cancer in March 2022.
- Bill Murray Allegedly Straddled & Kissed Female Staffer On Set Of 'Being Mortal' Prior To Departure
- Times Changed: Bill Murray Speaks Out About 'Inappropriate Behavior' Allegations — See What He Says
- Bill Murray Allegedly Too 'Touchy' With Women On Set Of Aziz Ansari Flick 'Being Mortal' — See The Details!
Meanwhile, Bill's ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, died in 2021, thirteen years after their 2008 divorce. Despite accusing him of cheating and domestic abuse, they reportedly remained in contact up until her passing.
This comes more than a year after the What About Bob? star was accused of inappropriate behavior with a woman staffer on the set of Aziz Ansari's dramedy Being Mortal.
As OK! previously reporter, a woman filed a complaint against Bill, claiming he kissed her and straddled her on set, which led to filming temporarily being shut down. The Zombieland actor later paid "just north of $100,000" to the staff member in question.
"I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way," he admitted of the altercation in a 2022 interview. "The world’s different than it was when I was a little kid."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The friend spoke with The Sun on Bill and Kelis' alleged relationship.