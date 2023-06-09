'Ghostbusters' Star Bill Murray, 72, Sparks Romance Rumors With Kelis, 43: They've Been 'Getting Close for a While,' Says Source

"Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," the friend continued. "But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them."

Kelis was initially married to a rapper known by his stage name, Nas — birth name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones — from 2005 to 2010. She later accused him of repeatedly abusing her throughout their tumultuous relationship, calling that time "really dark" for her.

She married Mike Mora in 2014. However, the 37-year-old tragically passed away from stomach cancer in March 2022.