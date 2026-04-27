Billie Eilish Flaunts Cleavage in Rare Thirst Trap as Singer Ditches Her Usual Baggy Attire for Sultry Low-Cut Top: Photo

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Billie Eilish shared a rare thirst trap in a new Instagram photo dump. On Sunday, April 26, the singer shared numerous random images, including a few selfies, captioning the post, "things in my phone."

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Billie Eilish Shares Candid Selfies

Source: @billieeilish/instagram Billie Eilish rocked a low-cut top during a night out with friends.

The star can be seen hanging out with her dog, her friends and fans, with one snapshot showing her rocking a low-cut top while mugging for the camera alongside pal and fellow singer Rozzi. Eilish also displayed some of her own merch, a meal she ate and an undated throwback shot. Fans loved the candid content, with one commenting, "bye imagine looking this perfect." "Whatever you say beautiful," quipped a second admirer, with a third writing, "Face card is LETHAL babe."

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The Singer Hit Back at Comments About Her Style

Source: @billieeilish/instagram The singer said she gets criticized for her style whether it's 'boyish or feminine.'

The Grammy winner, 24, has a tendency to favor oversized, baggy clothes, often wearing shirts and pants to awards shows instead of glamorous dresses. Eilish has hit back at criticism over her style, noting people pick her apart whether she shows a little or a lot of skin. "I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman," she penned on social media. "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout."

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Billie Eilish Struggled With Body Image for Years

Source: mega The Grammy winner admitted she struggled with confidence and body image while growing up.

In a past interview, Eilish explained how her fashion choices and self-esteem changed as she grew up. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about," she admitted to Vogue. "I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

'I Like Myself More Than I Used To'

Source: @billieeilish/instagram The pop star has learned to tune out haters' opinions.