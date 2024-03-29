'So Wasteful and Irritating': Billie Eilish Slams Singers Who Release Several Vinyl Editions Just to Make 'More Money' and 'Up Sales'

"We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money ..." she told Billboard.

"It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable," the star continued. "And then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f------ 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."