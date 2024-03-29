'So Wasteful and Irritating': Billie Eilish Slams Singers Who Release Several Vinyl Editions Just to Make 'More Money' and 'Up Sales'
Billie Eilish is calling out some of her peers.
In a new interview, the singer shaded those who release different editions of their vinyls, as she stated the materials used in most of the products are contributing to the pollution of our environment.
"We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money ..." she told Billboard.
"It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable," the star continued. "And then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f------ 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."
"It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s---," the Grammy winner added.
People on social media accused her of referring to musicians like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom have released limited edition vinyls in different colors.
Others were quick to point out that the "Bad Guy" crooner, 22, has also produced different versions of her CDs and cassettes, though it's presumed her products used sustainable materials as she mentioned.
The songwriter has been having an impressive year career-wise, as she nabbed both a Grammy and an Oscar for her track "What Was I Made For?," which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack.
While accepting her trophy for Best Original Song, Eilish couldn't stop giggling alongside brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell.
"I had a nightmare about this last night," she quipped at the March 10 show. "Thank you so much to the Academy, I just didn’t think that this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored. Greta [Gerwig] – where’d you go? I love you! Thank you for this!"
"I’m so grateful for this song, and this movie, and the way that it made me feel," she gushed. "This goes out to everyone that was affected by the movie and how incredible it is."