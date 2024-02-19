OK Magazine
Billie Eilish Shades Overflow of 'TikTokers' at 2024 People's Choice Awards: Watch

Source: Mark Von Holden/NBC
By:

Feb. 18 2024, Published 9:47 p.m. ET

The People's Choice Awards were not made for TikTok creators — at least according to Billie Eilish.

On Sunday, February 18, the "Happier Than Ever" singer, 22, was spotted seemingly shading the amount of TikTok stars she saw at the 2024 awards show, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Source: @billieeilishtrs/X

Billie Eilish was caught whispering with Kylie Minogue at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

At one point during the star-studded evening, Eilish was filmed having a private conversation with Kylie Minogue, though the audio picked up on a key part of their conversation.

"There's so many TikTokers here," Eilish — who attempted to cover her mouth to hide what she was whispering — appeared to say to Minogue, who seemed to state "like no need" as both nodded their heads in apparent agreement.

Source: @billieeilishtrs/X

The pair appeared to be gossiping about the amount of TikTok creators at the awards show.

The interaction quickly went viral on social media, where fans couldn't help but react to Eilish and Minogue's chat.

"She talking s--- on TikTokers," one user pointed out, as another added, "Billie DRAGGING the tiktokers! She's so real," and a third fan wrote: "Billie Eilish doesn’t like TikTokers confirmed."

Source: @billieeilishtrs/X

Their conversation went viral on social media.

Billie Eilish
Eilish was honored with an award for TV Performance of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards after starring in the hit horror show Swarm.

"Wow, that was crazy to see," the "Bad Guy" hitmaker expressed, as she won against nominees Adjoa Andoh, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Hamm, Matt Bomer, Meryl Streep, Steven Yuen and Storm Reid. "That was so insane to see all those names and then mine, and I'm here."

Source: Mark Von Holden/NBC

Billie Eilish won TV Performance of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

"This is fan-voted, and I want to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am for that. Thank you so much," the brunette bombshell declared, then thanking the show's creators, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, as well as star Dominique Fishback.

"I just want to say thank you to Donald Glover for being my life-long inspiration and making me the artist that I am today," she added.

Source: OK!

Eilish also received a nomination for Pop Artist of the Year alongside Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Jung Kook, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and Taylor Swift.

The "Lovely" singer has had a stacked award show season, as earlier this month, Eilish accepted the prestigious gramophone for Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

"I feel crazy right now," Eilish confessed during her acceptance speech for her Barbie ballad, "What Was I Made For?"

