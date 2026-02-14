EXCLUSIVE Billionaire King Charles Mocked Over Money-Grabbing Move: 'How Much Cash Does He Really Need?' Source: MEGA King Charles sparked controversy for reportedly cashing in on plans to transform one of his estates into a wedding venue. Aaron Tinney Feb. 14 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

King Charles is being accused of cashing in on royal prestige after unveiling plans to host luxury weddings at one of his Scottish estates, in a move critics have branded tone-deaf at a time when the monarchy is under intense financial and ethical scrutiny. OK! can reveal the 77-year-old King will open a purpose-built events venue at Dumfries House in Ayrshire from summer 2027, allowing members of the public to marry amid what promoters describe as "historic grandeur" – for a price.

Source: MEGA King Charles is being accused of cashing in on royal prestige.

Couples will be able to book the new space, known as The King's Hall, for ceremonies and receptions of up to 200 guests, with hire fees starting at around $7,500 midweek and about $11,500 on weekends. The development forms part of an $8.9 million expansion at the 18th-century estate, which Charles rescued from sale in 2007 when he was Prince of Wales. The project is being overseen by The King's Foundation, the education charity he founded, which says profits from weddings will fund training and employment programs. But the announcement has prompted sharp reactions. One critic of the monarchy said the plan looked like "another attempt to monetize royal status," adding: "People are struggling with the cost of living, and the King is offering five-star weddings in a palace. It raises the obvious question – how much money does he really need?" Supporters argue the initiative fits with the King's long-standing model of self-financing heritage projects. A source close to the foundation said: "This is not about lining pockets. The aim is to make historic properties pay for their own preservation while creating jobs and skills in rural Scotland." Dumfries House, located about 40 miles south of Glasgow, was built between 1754 and 1759 for William Crichton-Dalrymple, the 5th Earl of Dumfries, and designed largely by the Adam brothers. It houses one of the world's most important collections of Chippendale furniture and has become a flagship site for the King's educational vision.

Source: MEGA Dumfries House, located about 40 miles south of Glasgow, was built between 1754 and 1759 for William Crichton-Dalrymple.

Evan Samson, general manager of Dumfries House, said the new venue would enhance what the estate already offers. He said: "The King's Hall will offer the intimacy, atmosphere and historic grandeur that guests have come to associate with events and special occasions at Dumfries House. Our ambition is for The King's Hall to become the go-to venue for high-end, luxury weddings and private events… with the added benefit of revenue going to create employment for the local community and opportunities for thousands of people each year through… education programmes." The extension adds a 430-square-meter, single-story hall to the east wing of the property. Until now, weddings have been limited to smaller spaces, with receptions often held in marquees due to capacity restrictions of around 100 guests. Yet the foundation's past controversies have resurfaced alongside the announcement.

Source: MEGA The planned wedding venue will enhance what the estate already offers.

In 2021, Michael Fawcett, Charles' former valet and then chief executive of the charity, resigned after it emerged he had offered to help a Saudi donor secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations. Although no criminal action was taken and the money was returned, a Scottish charity regulator later identified "serious" governance failures. A royal watcher said the timing was awkward. "Every commercial move is now read through the lens of past scandals," they said. "Even if the money goes to charity, the optics are difficult when the institution is meant to embody restraint. On top of that, it has emerged Charles ascended to the throne as a billionaire, so people are asking what exactly he needs this money for, even though it is going to a good cause. This, as always with the royals, is all about optics." The King's Foundation insists the new venue reflects Charles' personal involvement in architecture and sustainability. Gordon Neil, the charity's executive director, described the project as an "exciting new chapter."

Source: MEGA King Charles' foundation was previously under probe for past controversies.