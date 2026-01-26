King Charles Wants to Offer His 'Most Personal Residence' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — Even as Prince William Pushes Back
Jan. 26 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
King Charles is reportedly itching to offer up his beloved Balmoral Castle to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but Prince William isn't having it.
Long held by the royal family, the vast Scottish estate is now being considered by the 77-year-old monarch as a potential olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in hopes of mending ties.
Balmoral Castle Has Been a Beloved Royal Family Residence for Centuries
“This is Charles’ most personal residence,” a palace insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack page. “Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal.”
The residence has been a part of the Windsor family legacy since 1852, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought the property. The Firm has often used Balmoral as a summer home, with the late Queen Elizabeth II spending much of her time there to relax and unwind during the hotter months.
Prince William Is Not Happy About King Charles' Move
The Prince of Wales, 43, is allegedly not too happy about the idea of his father allowing Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, to share the castle when needed.
“William is strongly opposed,” another source explained. “He believes it’s too much, too soon — and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal.”
Charles, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer following a prostate exam in 2024, "knows time is precious."
“This is about family, not protocol," the insider added.
Things have been tense between Harry, Meghan, William and the rest of The Firm for quite some time.
The Suits star and the Invictus Games founder stepped back as senior members of the family in 2020 and decided to move to California.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be Returning to the U.K. This Summer
The Sussexes were last in the United Kingdom together in September 2022 where they reunited with the rest of the royals for the Queen's funeral.
Meghan and the Spare author are set to return to England later this year to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games. Reports surfaced earlier this month that Charles might give them his Highgrove House in Gloucestershire to stay in while they are in town.
"There's a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a U.K. stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues," a source told Daily Mail. The insider added that the country estate may be handed to them so they'll be able to maintain a certain level of privacy while they are in the U.K.