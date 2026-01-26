King Charles Wants to Offer His 'Most Personal Residence' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — Even as Prince William Pushes Back

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles is reportedly itching to offer up his beloved Balmoral Castle to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but Prince William isn't having it. Long held by the royal family, the vast Scottish estate is now being considered by the 77-year-old monarch as a potential olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in hopes of mending ties.

Balmoral Castle Has Been a Beloved Royal Family Residence for Centuries

Source: MEGA Balmoral Castle has been in the royal family since 1852.

“This is Charles’ most personal residence,” a palace insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack page. “Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal.” The residence has been a part of the Windsor family legacy since 1852, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought the property. The Firm has often used Balmoral as a summer home, with the late Queen Elizabeth II spending much of her time there to relax and unwind during the hotter months.

Prince William Is Not Happy About King Charles' Move

Source: MEGA Prince William is very much opposed to the idea of letting Harry and Meghan use Balmoral.

The Prince of Wales, 43, is allegedly not too happy about the idea of his father allowing Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, to share the castle when needed. “William is strongly opposed,” another source explained. “He believes it’s too much, too soon — and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal.” Charles, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer following a prostate exam in 2024, "knows time is precious."

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved away from the U.K. in 2020.

“This is about family, not protocol," the insider added. Things have been tense between Harry, Meghan, William and the rest of The Firm for quite some time. The Suits star and the Invictus Games founder stepped back as senior members of the family in 2020 and decided to move to California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be Returning to the U.K. This Summer

Source: MEGA The couple will be heading back to the U.K. this July.