'Won't Anyone Think About the Billionaires?': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Has Been More Victimized Than 'Anyone in History'
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump faced serious blowback for claiming her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, is more victimized than "anyone in history" during a recent interview with Newsmax host Carl Higbie.
On Wednesday, April 10, Carl began the interview by telling Lara, “You guys, since 2015, since he came down the escalator, have battled fake information, and yet, with less money than everybody else, have come out on top most times.”
She replied, "If you wanna look at a family, and I’ll say a man in Donald Trump, who has nothing but misinformation and disinformation that they like to say on the other side of the aisle ... thrown at him every single day.
"I mean, there’s never been anyone in history, I don’t think, that has taken as much incoming as Donald Trump," Lara continued. "And yet every day it feels like we are vindicated in so many spaces because at some point, Carl, the truth ultimately comes out."
“People are starting to wake up because you can only lie to people so long,” she added.
- Lara Trump Fiercely Defends Father-in-Law Donald Trump After Democrats Nicknamed Him 'Broke Don' Amid His Financial Struggles
- 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming People Can 'Trust' Her With the RNC's Money
- RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Claims Committee Is 'Not Paying Any Legal Bills' for Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump
Several people took to social media to criticize Lara's comments and to point out the numerous privileges Donald has had his entire life. Some went as far as to say the former president has never known a day of stress before "finally suffering the consequences of his actions."
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip of the interview in a post that read, "Well Lara, no one in the history of #USA has gathered all the greedy, corrupt, jealous, resentful, hateful people filed with pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth than Donald Trump. No one has ever committed 80 felonies in four years in office. And no one continues to break the law when he is called out to be held accountable. Is it possible that if he stops doing these things, his pitiful life would settle down? "
Another user commented, "I've never seen a better example of a wolf wearing sheep's clothing, except that the wolf is covered with Cheeto dust and has tiny hands."
A third person joked, "Please, won't anyone think about the billionaires? They have things so hard in their literal gold and ivory towers."
Lara's role as co-chair of the RNC, which she assumed in March after receiving her father-in-law's endorsement, has not deterred her from pursuing other endeavors.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In addition to her political responsibilities, she has ventured into the music industry by releasing a pop single and hinting at future music projects.