Billy Bush Insists Problematic Couple T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Should 'Work Together' On A New Show After 'GMA' Firing

"I think they should do a podcast together or lead it into another show. They've got something that works," he noted before adding that he believes the former coanchors will make a full comeback once the scandal dies down. "People love to wade into other people's clubhouses," he continued of the intense scrutiny and cancel culture surrounding their romance.

When asked if he's learned his lesson about being caught on hot mics, Bush noted, "No, I'm going to be me and do what I do. If someone is going to grab something and leak it, then they are the loser. Everyone is coming around to that now."