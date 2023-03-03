Billy Bush Insists Problematic Couple T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Should 'Work Together' On A New Show After 'GMA' Firing
Billy Bush is standing up for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after they were let go from Good Morning America.
While speaking with photographers at LAX on Thursday, March 2, the also embattled television host said of the couple, "I think they should work together — their show was popping."
"I think they should do a podcast together or lead it into another show. They've got something that works," he noted before adding that he believes the former coanchors will make a full comeback once the scandal dies down. "People love to wade into other people's clubhouses," he continued of the intense scrutiny and cancel culture surrounding their romance.
When asked if he's learned his lesson about being caught on hot mics, Bush noted, "No, I'm going to be me and do what I do. If someone is going to grab something and leak it, then they are the loser. Everyone is coming around to that now."
The 51-year-old has come under fire himself multiple times for his outlandish remarks, most recently after his inappropriate comments about Kendall Jenner's Toy Story themed Halloween costume were leaked to the press.
"Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies," Bush distastefully joked about The Kardashians star during the Monday, October 31, filming of the entertainment news show.
The production company, Telepictures, later put out a statement standing by Bush despite his comments. "As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter," a representative pointed out in a Friday, January 6, press release.
Bush was also notoriously left hung out to dry when his lewd chat with Donald Trump from years prior was leaked days before the 2016 election. “My life went from order to chaos in a dramatic instant. I accounted for my small part, while the President and my employer walked away and still haven’t accounted for their actions," he recalled in a 2018 interview.
TMZ spoke with Bush about Holmes and Robach.