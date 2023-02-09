T.J. Holmes Fuming That He's Being 'Painted As This Predator' After Numerous Affair Claims, Spills Source

T.J. Holmes is far from thrilled to be watching the demise of his reputation as workplace affair allegations mount.

"He’s distraught… completely distraught. He has a daughter. He hates that he’s been painted as this predator," a source told a news outlet following the endless coverage of his alleged office romps — all of which were brought to light after his relationship with fellow axed GMA3 costar Amy Robach was exposed in November 2022.