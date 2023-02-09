T.J. Holmes Fuming That He's Being 'Painted As This Predator' After Numerous Affair Claims, Spills Source
T.J. Holmes is far from thrilled to be watching the demise of his reputation as workplace affair allegations mount.
"He’s distraught… completely distraught. He has a daughter. He hates that he’s been painted as this predator," a source told a news outlet following the endless coverage of his alleged office romps — all of which were brought to light after his relationship with fellow axed GMA3 costar Amy Robach was exposed in November 2022.
Holmes has been putting on a brave face ever since the drama began — including his firing from ABC News — however, behind closed doors, the father-of-one is apparently in shambles. "You’d never suspect anything was going on," the source pointed out.
Though he was previously accused of having at least three office affairs amid his marriage to Marilee Fiebig — with whom he shares daughter Sabine — things went from bad to worse for him when one of the alleged women he cheated with discussed their office romp in a new exposé, published Tuesday, February 7.
In the bombshell piece, in which ABC News was described as having a "rampant culture of sex," a woman, who the magazine assigned the pseudonym "Sasha," confirmed she had sex in his office when she was a then-associate producer in her mid-20s working the network's nightly program with Holmes.
- Axed 'GMA' Host Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With Bigger Settlement Than Boyfriend T.J. Holmes: Source
- T.J. Holmes Treated ABC Staffer Like A 'Throwaway Object' & Left Her 'Heartbroken': 'I Was Just Part Of The Pattern'
- ABC News Had 'Rampant Culture Of Sex' Where 'Everybody Was Sleeping Around' At Time Of T.J. Holmes' Numerous Affairs: Report
Sasha explained she "didn’t even think about power dynamics" at the time because relationships between men and women, especially those differing in seniority, at the office were common at the network in the 2010s.
"It was very commonplace," another former staffer doubled down. "It felt like everybody was sleeping around."
One ABC News producer, who left GMA in 2019, added that the show in particular seemed like it was staffed by “a bunch of horned-up high-school students,” who “learned how to do news in the '80s when people were still doing blow in the bathroom.”
The shocking exposé came shortly after ABC confirmed they cut ties with Holmes and Robach after conducting an internal investigation into their affair.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! has since learned that Robach walked away from their gig with a bigger severance package than her boyfriend, which may be due to the fact that "Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]," per one source.