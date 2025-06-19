Billy Joel's Health Crisis: Everything to Know About the Singer's Brain Condition

After revealing Joel's condition, his team said he would use the time off to focus on his health.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement on Instagram continued.

The post also quoted Joel, who said he was "sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience." He also thanked his fans for understanding the situation.

Regarding ticket refunds, his representatives stated that they would be automatically processed back to the original payment method. It also reminded the fans, "Please be aware that the refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to you."