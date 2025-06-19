Billy Joel's Health Crisis: Everything to Know About the Singer's Brain Condition
What Happened to Billy Joel?
Billy Joel is enduring another bout of illness.
On May 23, the "Piano Man" singer's team announced the cancelation of all his scheduled concerts following his normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) diagnosis.
The rare brain condition has reportedly been "exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."
All About Billy Joel's Brain Condition
According to the Alzheimer's Association, Joel's condition occurs when excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up in the brain's ventricles, causing problems with walking, bladder control and other brain-related abilities.
Though it is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, NPH is generally treatable and reversible.
Billy Joel Canceled His Tour to Focus on Treatment and Recovery
After revealing Joel's condition, his team said he would use the time off to focus on his health.
"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement on Instagram continued.
The post also quoted Joel, who said he was "sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience." He also thanked his fans for understanding the situation.
Regarding ticket refunds, his representatives stated that they would be automatically processed back to the original payment method. It also reminded the fans, "Please be aware that the refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to you."
Billy Joel's Team Gave an Update on His Touring Future
While Joel's diagnosis led to the cancellation of the tour, his team gave a positive update about his stage comeback.
"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage," they wrote.
Billy Joel Previously Postponed Tour Dates After Experiencing a 'Medical Condition'
Before canceling his tour, Joel postponed the shows for four months "to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors."
The March 11 statement noted the legendary musician was expected to make a full recovery before resuming the shows at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 5.
"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel added. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
Billy Joel Fell Onstage During a February Show
In February, the "Uptown Girl" hitmaker suffered a fall after throwing the mic stand during a performance at Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville, Conn. His move caused him to lose his balance and land on his side.
One eyewitness said, "He looked frail hobbling across the stage. At one point, he was using the microphone stand as a cane. I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert."
Joel managed to continue the concert after his band helped him get back up to his feet.
Billy Joel Has Faced Various Health Setbacks Over the Years
Joel has endured several health challenges in the years leading up to his NPH diagnosis.
In 2002, the "New York State of Mind" singer admitted himself to a Connecticut facility that specializes in substance abuse and psychiatric care.
Three years later, he checked into a rehab center "for treatment of alcohol abuse" after a then-recent "bout of severe gastrointestinal distress." He had also been involved in car accidents before entering rehab.
Amid his Madison Square Garden residency in 2022, Joel was forced to postpone one of his shows after contracting a viral infection.