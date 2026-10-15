Billy Joel, 77, Says He Is 'Not Allowed to Drive' or Perform in Rare Health Update After Brain Surgery: 'They Have to Do a Series of Tests'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Billy Joel gave a candid health update.
The 77-year-old "Only the Good Die Young" singer revealed he is no longer allowed to drive or perform in a rare interview published on October 15.
"I’m not allowed to drive," he admitted. "And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion."
'I'm OK'
Joel revealed that his doctors have asked that he "take a series of tests" before taking the stage again to perform songs from his legendary catalogue.
"Rock and roll is loud, man,” he explained in the interview. "Rock and roll made me deaf already. So it’s the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance."
The revelation came after the musician was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which causes fluid build-up in the brain. Joel's disease affects his memory, movement and ability to think and concentrate.
"It used to be called water on the brain, so it affects your balance, it affects your memory, it affects your vision, your hearing," he said. "But I’m OK. They call it a brain disorder, but it’s not that serious. It’s just something that affects your balance mostly."
'I Can't Ride as Much as I Used to'
After his diagnosis last year, Joel was forced to cancel all of his upcoming performances and undergo surgery.
"There’s a lot going on when you’re on stage," he elaborated. "And they said, ‘Well, you really shouldn’t be doing that right now.’ So they have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again, which I would like to be able to do."
Because of his condition, Joel has been forced to auction off his motorcycle collection despite having been an avid rider for decades.
"I’m in my 70s now, and I realized I can’t ride as much as I used to," he shared. "I don’t want to die like a bug on a windshield. So I thought I’d put a lot of them on auction."
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He noted that his condition made "driving them a little iffy" even before doctors told him he had to stop.
"I realized it’s time for me to turn it over to somebody else," he confessed. "I love motorcycles. I love biking. I love driving. I love the anonymity of it. And I love the customization of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things."
"I was not a collector. I was actually a rider," he added. "So I figured it was just time to let it go."
Joel previously addressed his health after undergoing brain surgery on SiriusXM's The Billy Joel Channel last month.
"I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is," he said. "I'm OK. My balance isn't that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn't help."
"But I'm fine," he continued. "I want people to not have to worry about me."