Donald Trump Rants 'Giddy' Democrats Are 'So Happy' the American Flag May Fly at 'Half Mast' at His Inauguration After Jimmy Carter's Death
Donald Trump wasn't happy after President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days following the death of former President Jimmy Carter late last month.
On Friday, January 3, the president-elect took to his Truth Social platform and claimed Democrats "are all giddy about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration."
"They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves," he ranted. "Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years — It’s a total mess!"
"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast," he continued. "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
As OK! previously reported, Carter passed away at 100 years old on Sunday, December 29, following his lengthy battle with cancer. Trump, 78, expressed his condolences to the Carter family in a separate Truth Social post that same day.
"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History," he penned on the conservative platform.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He further noted the "challenges" Carter faced as POTUS came at a "pivotal time" for the United States and acknowledged the late president "did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans."
In a follow-up message shared an hour later, Trump added, "While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for."
"He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!" he concluded.