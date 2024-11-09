10 Celebrities Who Said They Would Leave the U.S. After Donald Trump's Win: Sharon Stone, Cher and More

One year before the 2024 presidential election, Barbra Streisand appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she declared she "can't live" in the U.S. if Trump was reelected.

Streisand also spoke highly of President Joe Biden and his administration at the time, saying she "likes" the current head of the country.

"I think he's done a good job. I think he's compassionate, he's smart, he supports the right things," she told Stephen Colbert.

The 82-year-old EGOT winner previously shared the same sentiment before the 2016 election, telling 60 Minutes Australia she would leave the U.S. and move to Australia or Canada.