10 Celebrities Who Said They Would Leave the U.S. After Donald Trump's Win: Sharon Stone, Cher and More
Amy Schumer
Before the 2016 election, Amy Schumer told BBC Newsnight she thought about moving out of the U.S. if Donald Trump successfully became the president.
"My act will change because I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. It's beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It's just too crazy," said Schumer.
Barbra Streisand
One year before the 2024 presidential election, Barbra Streisand appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she declared she "can't live" in the U.S. if Trump was reelected.
Streisand also spoke highly of President Joe Biden and his administration at the time, saying she "likes" the current head of the country.
"I think he's done a good job. I think he's compassionate, he's smart, he supports the right things," she told Stephen Colbert.
The 82-year-old EGOT winner previously shared the same sentiment before the 2016 election, telling 60 Minutes Australia she would leave the U.S. and move to Australia or Canada.
Bryan Cranston
In a 2016 appearance on "The Bestseller Experiment" podcast, Bryan Cranston disclosed he would move away from the U.S. if Trump won.
He added, "It's not real to me that would happen. I hope to God it won't."
Bruce Springsteen
If Biden failed his presidential run in 2020, Bruce Springsteen would have moved to Australia already.
"Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It's always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it's close to our hearts," he said of the country.
Springsteen added, "If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I'm predicting right now he's gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I'll see you on the next plane."
Cher
Speaking with The Guardian in October 2023, Cher shared her thoughts about Trump's potential White House return.
"I almost got an ulcer the last time [Trump was in office]," she said. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]."
John Legend
John Legend sat down for a September 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, during which he admitted he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had considered exiting the U.S. because of Trump.
"Every once in a while you think about it," said the "All of Me" hitmaker.
Legend continued, "We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don't know what one's supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy."
Miley Cyrus
After saying she would move out of the U.S. if Trump won, Miley Cyrus set the record straight in a 2017 interview.
"I'm not f------ leaving the country, that's some ignorant s---, that's dumb. Because that's me abandoning my country when I think I've got a good thing to say to my country," the "Flowers" hitmaker told NME.
She continued, "And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, 'Just leave already! When are you going to leave?' Well, that's not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f------ voice is gonna be heard, and I'll make sure of it."
Samuel L. Jackson
"If that m----------- becomes president I will move my black a-- to South Africa," Samuel L. Jackson said in a 2015 Jimmy Kimmel Live! sketch.
A few months later, The Marvels actor took to X to tell his followers they could talk if they learned the difference between his opinion and a skit.
Sharon Stone
"I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that's an intelligent construct at this time," Sharon Stone told the Daily Mail in July, sharing her move to Europe if Trump's 2024 run was successful.
Whoopi Goldberg
In March 2016, Whoopi Goldberg said, "Maybe it's time for me to move, you know. I can afford to go," leading the public to assume she had plans to exit the U.S. because of Trump.
But after The Apprentice star's win in November 2016, the host clarified her statement during an episode of The View.
"A lot of folks have said they were leaving over the course of these last couple years if Trump got elected. And, once again, people assume that that's what I [said]," said Goldberg, later adding she "would not leave this country for him to p--- it all over, for any reason."